$5/gallon diesel now the 'new normal'? Shockwave from the 2026 Iran-US-Israel conflict — winners and losers

Producers protected: Russia and Saudi Arabia (major oil exporters) face almost no pass-through pain. Domestic production shields them.

India’s strategic shield: Despite being the world’s third-largest crude importer, India kept retail diesel prices completely flat.

The government slashed excise duties (petrol from Rs13 to Rs3/litre; diesel duty fully removed) to absorb the global shock. Combined with diversified sourcing (increased non-Middle East imports to ~70%), strategic petroleum reserves, and long-term contracts, this prevented pump-price hikes that could have reached Rs24–30/litre otherwise.

Retail prices in major Indian cities (e.g., Delhi: diesel ~Rs87.67/litre; Mumbai: ~Rs90.03/litre) remain unchanged as of March 29 — a deliberate buffer against inflation and transport costs for a population where fuel affects everything from food delivery to freight, as per NDTV.