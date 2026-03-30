$5/gallon diesel now the 'new normal'? Shockwave from the 2026 Iran-US-Israel conflict — winners and losers

Diesel price spikes in the Philippines +81%, Nigeria +78%, Malaysia +57.9%
Diesel powers a huge chunk of the global freight. In many markets, diesel price spikes have outpaced gasoline.
Result: the situation has crushed trucking, logistics, farming, and consumer goods prices.
Vulnerable importers have been hit hard. This ripples into higher transport/food costs, inflation, and economic strain.
In the Philippines, the Php120-130/litre diesel price has reflected the crude supply crunch, highlighting a rally driven by buying pressure.
The US saw diesel top $5/gallon in multiple regions, with West Coast fuel pumps showing the highest prices, as per official government data.
Europe faced similar jump.
Some countries are already getting absolutely crushed.
Hardest hit:
Philippines (+81.6%), Nigeria (+78.3%), Malaysia (+57.9%), Australia (+52.1%), Vietnam (+45.9%), Singapore (+44.0%), USA (+41.2%).
Moderate increases: Sri Lanka (+37.2%), Canada (+36.9%), Ukraine (+33.9%), Germany (+30.9%), France (+27.8%), China (+25.4%).
Minimal or zero:
Russia (+0.5%), India (0.0%), Saudi Arabia (0.0%).
America’s diesel engine just went from idle to redline.
According to the latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on-highway diesel fuel prices (including all taxes), the national average rocketed to $5.375 per gallon for the week ending March 23, 2026.
That’s a blistering $0.304 weekly spike from $5.071 just seven days earlier — and prices were already climbing from $4.859 two weeks prior.
Every single US regional market is flashing bright-red upward arrows.
The West Coast (PADD 5) now sits at $6.310, with California alone at a painful $6.870.
New England recorded the biggest one-week jump (+$0.523 to $5.759), while even the normally cheaper Gulf Coast climbed +$0.299 to $5.134.
The Midwest, the lowest at $5.160, still rose +$0.190. Year-over-year pain is worse: the national average is $1.808 higher than the same week in 2025. Two-year gains average +$1.341.
California is up $2.094 versus last year.
Producers protected: Russia and Saudi Arabia (major oil exporters) face almost no pass-through pain. Domestic production shields them.
India’s strategic shield: Despite being the world’s third-largest crude importer, India kept retail diesel prices completely flat.
The government slashed excise duties (petrol from Rs13 to Rs3/litre; diesel duty fully removed) to absorb the global shock. Combined with diversified sourcing (increased non-Middle East imports to ~70%), strategic petroleum reserves, and long-term contracts, this prevented pump-price hikes that could have reached Rs24–30/litre otherwise.
Retail prices in major Indian cities (e.g., Delhi: diesel ~Rs87.67/litre; Mumbai: ~Rs90.03/litre) remain unchanged as of March 29 — a deliberate buffer against inflation and transport costs for a population where fuel affects everything from food delivery to freight, as per NDTV.
The dramatic disparities in diesel price increases since the Iran conflict escalated.
(source: Data from InvestorSight)
With diesel powering 70%+ of US freight, these price jumps mean higher shipping costs. Trucking fleets are already warning of immediate rate hikes, signaling a broader inflationary pressure heading into Q2 2026.
Meanwhile shipping risks through Hormuz continues to drive insurance costs higher, reflecting the current paralysis in the oil artery.
The threat from naval mines double as leverage and stark warning.
As of 4.50pm Tokyo time on Monday, WTI Crude spiked 3.09% to $102.70, adding $3.08 in value, Brent Crude jumped 2.48% to $115.40, while Murban Crude — the Middle East benchmark — led the charge with a massive 4.78% gain to $117.20.
This continuing rally points to sudden buying pressure.
With WTI now firmly above the psychologically critical $100 level, the move signals renewed fears over tighter global inventories and potential disruptions.
Energy traders are on high alert: higher crude means costlier diesel, petrol, freight, and manufacturing inputs that could ripple into inflation and consumer prices worldwide.
The contrasting drop in natural gas highlights how selective the energy complex can be in reacting to headlines.
Markets are clearly pricing in higher risk — and the next headlines could decide if this surge sticks or fades.
The diesel shock is already pressuring supply chains globally, hitting trucking, agriculture (planting season crunch), and manufacturing, which will eventually hit consumers.
It only shows how oil very much runs on geopolitics. In India, the policy has bought time and political goodwill: sustained high crude prices could strain oil marketing companies and government finances if the war drags on.
Markets remain volatile. Analysts warn prices could climb further, potentially to $200/barrel in worst-case Kharg / Hormuz scenarios.
As the conflict continues with missile exchanges while the debate rages on over ground operations, the "endgame" or "off-ramp" will decide whether these spikes are temporary or the "new normal".
Whatever the case may be, it only confirms what the world has always known: oil runs on geopolitics.
It shows countries pay for high energy import dependence, weak buffers, and currency pressures.
It could also mean: transport electrification won't take place the traditional sense, but rather in a "system replacement" sense.