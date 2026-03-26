Iran fortifies Kharg, lays traps as US weighs risky ground operation

Dubai: Almost exactly a month after indirect talks were followed within days by war, Washington is again speaking of negotiations with Iran — even as it weighs a risky ground operation against Kharg Island that could trigger a fresh escalation.

Now, according to CNN, Iran has begun laying traps and moving additional weaponry onto the island, including shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles (MANPADS), as it prepares for the possibility of a US assault.

“Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted,” he said in a post on X.

Kharg Island’s location — just 25km off Iran’s coast in the Arabian Gulf — and its proximity to the Hormuz chokepoint make it a linchpin of Tehran’s economic and strategic posture. The island houses key oil storage facilities as well as military infrastructure, making it both a vital asset and a prime target.

The island is believed to have layered defences, and Iranian forces are expected to resist any incursion fiercely. A person familiar with US military planning told CNN that American forces maintain persistent surveillance over the island and would be able to detect defensive traps.

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — through which around 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies pass — has pushed up crude prices and heightened energy security concerns in major markets such as China and India.

Having come under sustained attack, Iran is likely to push for a stronger negotiating position, leveraging its control over Hormuz and its ability to disrupt global energy flows. At the same time, domestic pressures — including rising inflation, damage to infrastructure and simmering unrest — add urgency to finding a way out.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.