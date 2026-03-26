Hormuz chokehold hardens US-Iran standoff as Iran rejects US plan

Tehran tightens grip on vital oil route as talks falter and tensions rise
Dubai: The United States and Iran are digging in, raising the risk of a deeper and wider conflict as diplomacy stalls, military pressure builds and Tehran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz — a move already rattling global markets and regional security.
Almost exactly a month ago, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held indirect talks with Iranian officials in Geneva, as Washington maintained that diplomacy remained its preferred path. Just two days later, the US and Israel launched their war against Iran.
Now, Washington is once again attempting to restart negotiations after President Donald Trump said talks were under way — but there is little sign of real progress.
“They are negotiating… and they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said, while suggesting Iran was reluctant to say so publicly.
Tehran is telling a very different story.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the claims outright, saying there are no negotiations under way and none planned. “That is not a conversation nor a negotiation,” he said, describing recent contacts as merely an “exchange of messages.”
According to CNN, the gap between the two sides remains wide, with Iran effectively giving what one regional source described as a “maximum no to a maximalist offer” from Washington.
“The very basics must be agreed on before the two sides board and take off for negotiations,” the source said, underscoring how far apart the positions remain.
That widening divide is playing out alongside a dangerous military buildup.
The United States is moving additional forces into the region, including Marines aboard the USS Tripoli and paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division. While officials say deployment does not guarantee ground action, options under discussion include striking or seizing key Iranian infrastructure.
US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said American forces have already struck more than 10,000 targets since the war began on February 28, destroying much of Iran’s naval and weapons production capacity.
“We’re not done yet,” he said. “We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran’s wider military apparatus.”
At the same time, Iran is tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
Shipping intelligence firm Lloyd’s List described the situation as a “de facto ‘toll booth’ regime,” with vessels required to submit cargo manifests, crew details and destination data for screening. Some ships have reportedly paid fees — in Chinese yuan — to secure passage.
Iran has also been selectively blocking vessels it views as linked to the US and Israel, effectively weaponising control over the waterway.
“We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees,” Iranian lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi was quoted as saying by local media.
The consequences are already rippling globally.
Oil prices have surged more than 40% since the war began, with Brent crude trading above $100. “This war is a catastrophe for the world’s economies,” Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius warned.
Across the region, the conflict is increasingly spilling into civilian areas.
Sirens sounded across Israel as Iranian missiles were launched, while in Abu Dhabi, two people were killed and others injured by falling debris from an intercepted missile.
Regional and global powers are growing uneasy.
Gulf and European allies are watching closely, concerned not just about the lack of progress toward a ceasefire, but about the risk of further escalation if negotiations fail to materialise.
Some are pushing for an immediate halt to fighting, while others argue that only a broader agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and regional activities can deliver lasting stability.
Behind the scenes, efforts are under way to arrange talks, possibly through intermediaries such as Pakistan or Turkey. But officials caution that a breakthrough is unlikely anytime soon.
For now, both sides appear locked in a high-stakes standoff.
Iran is leveraging its control over one of the world’s most vital energy routes, while the United States is building military pressure and keeping escalation options on the table.
With positions hardening and trust in short supply, the path to diplomacy looks increasingly narrow — and the risks of a wider conflict continue to grow.
For now, the gap between what Washington demands and what Tehran is willing to concede remains as wide as ever.