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Did the US strike kill new IRGC Navy chief Ali Azmaei?

Speculation over Ali Azmaei’s fate as Bandar Abbas strike raises tensions with US

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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Brigadier General Ali Azmaei, a senior IRGC naval commander best known for leading the IRGC’s 5th Naval Region, is the newly-appointed commander of the IRGC Navy. He have been targeted, and possibly eliminated, during the latest Bandar Abbas strikes carried out by the US Central Command.
Brigadier General Ali Azmaei, a senior IRGC naval commander best known for leading the IRGC’s 5th Naval Region, is the newly-appointed commander of the IRGC Navy. He have been targeted, and possibly eliminated, during the latest Bandar Abbas strikes carried out by the US Central Command.
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Speculation is mounting over the fate of Brig. Gen. Ali Azmaei, the newly-appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, following reported US strikes on the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The Iran Watcher, a conflict monitoring group, said "unconfirmed reports" suggest Azmaei “may have been targeted and possibly eliminated” during the strikes, though Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on his status.

Senior commander

Azmaei is regarded as one of the IRGC Navy’s most senior commanders, previously leading the force’s 5th Naval Region, a strategically important command overseeing operations in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil shipping route.

The IRGC has neither confirmed nor denied the report as of posting time.

His reported targeting, if confirmed, would represent a significant escalation in tensions and another major setback for Iran’s military leadership, according to the war monitor.

The IRGC Navy has been undergoing a leadership transition after the reported killing of former commander Alireza Tangsiri during the conflict, with Azmaei believed to have assumed a key operational role in recent weeks.

Bandar Abbas in focus

Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main naval hub on the Strait of Hormuz, has become increasingly central to the confrontation between Iran and the United States, with the waterway remaining one of the world’s most strategically sensitive maritime chokepoints.

Analysts say the loss of another senior IRGC naval commander could further disrupt Iran’s military command structure at a time of heightened regional instability and ongoing fears of wider conflict across the Middle East.

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