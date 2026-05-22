Germany charges two accused of IRGC-backed murder plot

Germany indicts duo over alleged Iran-directed plot to kill pro-Israel figure
German prosecutors charged two men Thursday with planning to kill a prominent pro-Israel public figure and spying on Jews on behalf of Iranian secret services.
Danish national Ali S. is charged with espionage, attempted murder, attempted arson and sabotage, prosecutors in Karlsruhe said. His alleged Afghan complice, Tawab M., is accused of attempted murder.
The two men were remanded in custody in Germany following their arrest last year in Denmark and subsequent extradition.
Ali S. allegedly spied on the head of the German-Israeli Society, the former Greens MP Volker Beck, as part of plans to assassinate him, prosecutors said.
The suspect is further said to have spied on the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, as well as two Jewish grocers in Berlin as part of plans to carry out arson attacks, prosecutors added.
Prosecutors say Ali S. in early 2025 took orders from the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
They allege he made contact by May last year with Tawab M., who said he was ready to supply weapons to a third party in an attempt to kill Beck.
Beck called on Berlin to expel the Iranian ambassador as well as consular officials.
"Jewish life and a commitment to the Jewish and democratic state are repeatedly threatened with murder and attacked by the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran on German soil," he said.
"This cannot go unpunished."
A German foreign ministry spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP that "we do not tolerate any threat to Jewish life in Germany".
"Volker Beck and Josef Schuster have our full solidarity," she said, describing the allegations against the men as "particularly serious".
Last July, the foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador to Germany to protest following Ali. S's arrest in Denmark.
AFP has contacted Tehran's embassy in Berlin for comment.