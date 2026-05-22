Germany charges two accused of IRGC-backed murder plot

Germany has charged an alleged IRGC agent over plots against Jewish figures. German prosecutors charged a Danish national accused of working for an Iranian intelligence service and scouting Jewish figures in Germany for possible assassination and arson attacks. A second suspect, an Afghan national arrested in Denmark in November, was charged with attempted participation in murder. Prosecutors said the Danish suspect was linked to the intelligence service of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and was in close contact with the Quds Force. The terror targets included Josef Schuster, head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, and Volker Beck, a former lawmaker who heads the German-Israeli Society, said prosecutors. X | @iranitl