What’s in Trump’s ‘largely done’ Iran deal — and will the IRGC agree?

Dubai: A draft agreement that US President Donald Trump says is “largely negotiated” could pave the way for the biggest de-escalation in the Iran war since fighting erupted in February — reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing pressure on global oil markets, and launching a fresh round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

But while both sides appear closer than at any point in recent weeks, major disagreements remain over Iran’s nuclear programme , the future of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and the sequencing of concessions, according to Axios, CNN and multiple media reports.

The proposed framework — described by US officials and sources familiar with the talks — centres on a temporary memorandum of understanding (MOU) lasting 60 days, during which both sides would suspend some wartime measures while negotiating a broader agreement.

But major questions remain over whether Iran’s increasingly influential security establishment — particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — would ultimately accept compromises that could reduce Tehran’s leverage over Hormuz and its nuclear programme. Analysts say wartime decision-making inside Iran has shifted further toward hardline military figures in recent months.

US officials argue the arrangement could rapidly ease pressure on global energy supplies after months of severe disruption in the Strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas normally flows.

That contradiction highlights the fragile nature of the proposed deal: Washington appears to view the MOU as the beginning of a pathway toward deeper nuclear concessions, while Tehran is portraying it more narrowly as a maritime and economic arrangement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have expressed concerns about parts of the proposal during a call with Trump, though US officials described the conversation as respectful.

For now, the proposed agreement appears less like a final peace settlement and more like an attempt to freeze a rapidly escalating conflict before it spirals further.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.