Lebanon's civil defence agency said early on Sunday its regional facility in the southern city of Nabatieh had been destroyed by an Israeli strike.

The Directorate General of Civil Defence said the building had collapsed and a large number of vehicles and equipment had been damaged by a "direct hit in a hostile Israeli strike".

It added there were no reports of casualties among its personnel, who had been moved to another location before the incident.

The civil defence agency condemned "this attack on a centre dedicated to humanitarian and relief work", stressing that it was facing "growing risks and challenges" in carrying out its operations.