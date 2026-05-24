Iran signals progress in talks but says nuclear weapons not in initial framework
Highlights
Lebanon's civil defence agency said early on Sunday its regional facility in the southern city of Nabatieh had been destroyed by an Israeli strike.
The Directorate General of Civil Defence said the building had collapsed and a large number of vehicles and equipment had been damaged by a "direct hit in a hostile Israeli strike".
It added there were no reports of casualties among its personnel, who had been moved to another location before the incident.
The civil defence agency condemned "this attack on a centre dedicated to humanitarian and relief work", stressing that it was facing "growing risks and challenges" in carrying out its operations.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.
"Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon," Sharif, whose country has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran, posted on X.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that any Iran deal perceived as strengthening Tehran over time could increase instability in Lebanon and Iraq and escalate risks around the Strait of Hormuz.
In posts on X, Graham said such an outcome could embolden Hezbollah in Lebanon and Shia militias in Iraq, describing it as a potential “major shift” in the regional balance of power.
Graham also cautioned that any agreement seen as limiting the ability to secure the Strait of Hormuz could allow Iran to maintain long-term influence over critical global shipping lanes.
He argued that this could leave major Gulf oil infrastructure vulnerable and increase geopolitical pressure on Israel and regional allies.
The senator said a deal that enables Iran to “survive and become more powerful over time” could deepen regional conflicts and create long-term security risks.
He stressed that any agreement must ensure Iran cannot threaten maritime routes or energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.
The US Secret Service cleared the White House North Lawn on Saturday evening after reports of gunfire triggered a security lockdown near the presidential complex.
Officials said a suspect opened fire at a security checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, prompting agents to return fire and secure the area.
FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents are assisting in the investigation, while authorities confirmed the suspect was taken to hospital.
The White House was briefly placed under lockdown as law enforcement flooded surrounding streets. An investigation is ongoing.
The US Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said.
Both individuals were said to be in critical condition, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.
Journalists working at the White House on Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room.
On X, the Secret Service said it was "aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW" - one block from the White House - and was "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground." It said it will have an update shortly.
In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would "update the public as we're able."
President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.
British forces are on standby for a possible mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz as a US–Iran peace deal nears finalisation.
The Royal Navy vessel RFA Lyme Bay, based near Gibraltar, is being readied for a UK–France-led mission aimed at securing the key shipping route.
The mission would proceed only if a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran is reached, with final details of the deal still under discussion.
US President Donald Trump has said a draft agreement is “largely negotiated,” including plans linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Military officials warn the strait may contain multiple types of naval mines capable of disrupting global shipping, with thousands of vessels already affected since the conflict began.
Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on Saturday evening after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said.
US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.
Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its previous status under a proposed agreement, with Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency stating that Tehran would continue to maintain control.
According to the report, Iran has agreed only to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, but this "in no way means a return to free passage" as it existed before the conflict.
Fars News Agency stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain "exclusively under the authority of Iran."
Even as Trump had previously declared negotiations over Iran's nuclear program as one of the main and indispensable conditions for any agreement, no commitment has been made by Iran, and the nuclear file has not been discussed at all, the report stated.
Fars News Agency stated that American officials have acknowledged in multiple messages to Iran that Trump's tweets are primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption within the United States, and they have recommended that no attention be paid to these statements.
Trump has said the United States is engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.
"I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE," he said in a post on Truth Social.
He further stated that an agreement had been "largely negotiated," subject to finalisation between the United States, Iran and the countries involved in the discussions.
Iran are moving their World Cup training base to Mexico after football's world governing body FIFA approved a request to transfer it from Tucson, Arizona, the head of Iran's football federation said on Saturday.
The Iranian team will be based in Tijuana on the border of Mexico and the United States, federation president Mehdi Taj said in a video carried by the Fars news agency.
"Fortunately, thanks to the meetings we had with FIFA officials... our request to change countries from the United States to Mexico, due to problems encountered in obtaining visas, was accepted by FIFA," Taj said.
"We will therefore be based in Tijuana, near the Pacific Ocean. It is a city that lies between Mexico and the US, but it is located in Mexico. We have actually completed the team building there."
Taj said that the move would help to avoid complications related to visas and that the squad could use Iran Air flights to travel directly to Mexico.
Iran's participation in the World Cup has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the United States, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on February 28, sparking a wider war in the Middle East.
Iran have been drawn in Group G and open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.
US President Donald Trump said a draft agreement with Iran is “largely negotiated” and includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, following calls with regional allies including Israel and several Middle East leaders.
Trump said final details are still being worked out and an announcement could come “shortly,” adding that he had discussed the situation with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Israel.
A regional official involved in Pakistan-led mediation efforts said the US and Iran are making “significant progress” toward a deal to end the conflict, though last-minute disagreements could still derail the process.
Draft proposals reportedly include an official end to hostilities, a 60-day negotiation window on Iran’s nuclear programme, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz alongside easing of maritime restrictions.
Iranian officials described the current draft as a “framework agreement,” with discussions ongoing over sanctions relief, nuclear issues and regional security concerns.
While both sides signal narrowing differences, Iran insists negotiations remain focused on ending the war first, with nuclear talks expected in a later phase.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been “some progress” in talks, while regional diplomats suggested a final decision on the Pakistan-prepared draft could come within days.
Iranian and US positions remain cautious, with both sides warning that renewed escalation remains possible if negotiations collapse.
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open
Day 84:
Day 83: Trump rejects tolls in Hormuz: 'We want it free'
Day 82: Trump says US-Iran talks are ‘right on the borderline’
Day 81: Iran’s position 'unclear', deal 'uncertain': VP Vance
Day 80: Trump says 'holding off on attack on Iran tomorrow'
Day 79: Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran
Day 78: Iran plans new Strait of Hormuz toll system
Day 77: Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days: US
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones