More questions than answers after Trump delays Iran strikes

Conflicting claims over talks and lack of detail leave the Hormuz crisis unresolved
Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days has offered a brief pause in escalating tensions — but his claim of “productive conversations” with Tehran has raised fresh questions about what is actually underway.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States would postpone planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days aimed at a “complete and total resolution” of the conflict.
The announcement came just hours before the expiry of his earlier ultimatum, in which he had warned that the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power infrastructure if the strategically critical waterway was not reopened.
“Based on the tenor and tone” of the discussions, Trump said he had instructed authorities to delay military action for five days, with talks expected to continue through the week.
What we know:
Trump delayed strike deadline by 5 days
US paused planned attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure
Oil prices eased after the announcement
What remains unclear:
Whether talks are actually happening
What issues are being discussed
Whether Iran will reopen Hormuz
If this is diplomacy — or delay
In a post on TruthSocial all in capital letters, reproduced here in full and verbatim, he says: “I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.
“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”
But the statement immediately raised doubts.
Iran’s foreign ministry denied that any negotiations with the United States had taken place, directly contradicting Trump’s claim and deepening uncertainty over who is involved and what, if anything, is being discussed.
The lack of clarity over the purported talks has left key questions unanswered — including who is representing Tehran, where discussions are taking place, and what exactly is being negotiated, even as Trump claimed US envoys met a “respected” Iranian leader without naming him.
Trump did not specify whether the conversations related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a potential ceasefire or its ballistic missile capabilities.
Trump said that if a deal is reached, the United States would seek to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium, a key component of its disputed nuclear programme.
Trump later told reporters that Iran wants “to make a deal” and claimed US envoys — including his Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner — held talks late Sunday with a “respected” Iranian leader. However, he did not name who was representing Tehran and said the US had not spoken to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
The Strait of Hormuz remains the central pressure point in the conflict.
The narrow channel, which handles roughly a fifth of global oil supplies, has been partially disrupted by Iran as part of its response to US and Israeli strikes launched on February 28.
Tehran has so far shown little sign of backing down publicly, with officials warning that further US action could trigger attacks on critical infrastructure across the Gulf, including energy facilities and desalination plants.
That makes Trump’s suggestion of progress particularly notable — and difficult to verify.
The shift in tone also marks a departure from the more aggressive rhetoric seen over the weekend, when both sides signalled readiness for further escalation.
Even Trump himself had earlier downplayed the possibility of talks, insisting that Iran was seeking negotiations while saying he was not interested.
The sudden mention of diplomacy, without supporting details, has therefore added to the uncertainty.
Markets, however, reacted quickly.
Oil prices, which had been rising amid fears of disruption to shipping through Hormuz, eased following Trump’s announcement, reflecting cautious optimism that tensions might not escalate immediately.
Still, analysts warn that the underlying risks remain unchanged.
Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz continues to be its most significant leverage in the conflict, and reopening it without broader concessions appears unlikely in the short term.
With both sides maintaining sharply different public positions, the next five days are likely to be critical.
Whether Trump’s pause signals the start of genuine diplomacy — or simply a temporary delay in military action — remains unclear.
For now, the only certainty is that the conflict’s most dangerous flashpoint has been deferred, not resolved.