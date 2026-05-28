Why Trump warned Oman over Iran’s Strait of Hormuz fee plans

“It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it,” Trump said. “That’s part of the negotiation that we have.”

Asked if he would accept a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the critical waterway , Trump said, “No, the strait’s going to be open to everybody.”

While there was initial speculation that Trump may have misspoken and meant Iran rather than Oman, the US State Department later shared the remarks on social media along with an official transcript explicitly referring to the Arab country.

So when US President Donald Trump suddenly warned that “Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow ’em up,” it signalled something larger than a diplomatic outburst.

Analysts say the remarks reflect a deeper and increasingly important battle over the future of the Strait of Hormuz — and who gets to shape its rules after months of war, naval blockades and disrupted shipping.

Increasingly, it appears to be evolving into a larger geopolitical struggle over who will shape the future rules of one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

Under international maritime law, including principles contained in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships are generally guaranteed the right of transit passage through international straits without interference.

According to recent reports by Bloomberg News and The New York Times, Iranian officials have discussed possible systems under which ships crossing Hormuz would pay fees linked to maritime services, navigation support or traffic management.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.