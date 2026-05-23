Reported Oman-Iran talks signal new phase in Hormuz crisis

That marks a potentially important shift in the Hormuz crisis — from the temporary disruption of shipping lanes during war to possible attempts to formalise control, management and revenue collection in one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways.

The talks, reported by Bloomberg News and The New York Times, are significant because they suggest Iran may be looking for regional backing for a future shipping framework linked to Hormuz.

Dubai: Iran’s reported discussions with Oman over a possible payment system for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz are raising fresh questions about whether Tehran is seeking to turn wartime leverage over the world’s most critical energy chokepoint into longer-term strategic influence.

The UAE has strongly opposed any attempt to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Gulf states and the United States intensified diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to safeguard freedom of navigation in the vital maritime corridor.

It remains unclear whether the Iran-Oman discussions will produce any concrete agreement. But the talks appear to signal that the United States and Iran are no closer to ending a war that has badly damaged the global economy despite repeated claims to the contrary by US President Donald Trump.

“We reject the imposition of any fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. These international maritime corridors must not be subjected to extortion,” he said.

Amid the reported talks with Oman, Iran’s newly created authority responsible for overseeing the strait said it had “defined the boundaries” of a Hormuz “management supervision area” and that vessels would require permits to pass through it.

That raises a deeper question for global powers and energy markets alike: if commercial traffic fully returns to Hormuz, will the waterway simply reopen — or reopen under a new balance of power shaped by the war?

But the latest developments suggest a broader strategic contest may now be emerging — one centred not just on security, but on who ultimately gets to regulate, manage and profit from the flow of global energy through the strait.

Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships are guaranteed the right of transit passage through international straits without interference, provided they comply with recognised safety and environmental rules.

Its geographic position also gives it a direct interest in maritime security around Hormuz. The Gulf of Oman lies adjacent to the strait and forms part of the main shipping approach into the waterway from the Arabian Sea.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.