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$500-million superyacht 'Nord', owned by Putin's ally, crosses Hormuz — Report

Passage of Putin ally’s yacht through Hormuz spotlights elite access in crisis zone

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The $500-million yacht Nord reportedly left a Gulf port on April 24 and sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, heading toward Oman, as per Marine Traffic data. The 142-metre yacht reportedly belongs to Alexey Mordashov, owner of Severstal and one of Russia’s richest men. After sanctions, the vessel was re-registered in Russia.
The $500-million yacht Nord reportedly left a Gulf port on April 24 and sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, heading toward Oman, as per Marine Traffic data. The 142-metre yacht reportedly belongs to Alexey Mordashov, owner of Severstal and one of Russia’s richest men. After sanctions, the vessel was re-registered in Russia.
Vessel Finder | @nexta_tv | X

A superyacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's close ally, sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, sailed through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz over the April 25-27 weekend, highlighting elite privileges amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

The 142-metre (465-foot) Nord (IMO: 9853785) — valued at $500 million+ with luxuries like a pool, helipad, and submarine — reportedly departed a Gulf port Friday night, crossed the strait Saturday using an Iran-declared "safe lane," and docked in Muscat, Oman, Sunday, per MarineTraffic data, cited by HFI Research.

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Mordashov, chairman of steel giant Severstal and under US/UK/EU sanctions since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, denies ownership; it's registered to a firm tied to his wife, the BBC reported.

Iran has engaged with Russia in high-level talks this week as its standoff with the US over the strait's re-opening continues.

Mordashov is not listed as the formal owner of the luxury boat. However, Nord's records indicate it was registered to a firm owned by his wife in 2022.

After crossing the Hormuz Strait, the superyacht 'Nord' arrived at Al Mouj, a marina in Oman's capital Muscat, on Sunday morning, according to data on the Marine Traffic platform.

Maritime traffic through the narrow 33-km wide Hormuz Strait is currently at a fraction of pre-war levels.

Putin hosts Araghchi in St Petersburg

According to Ynet News, the transit coincides with Iran-Russia diplomacy: Putin hosted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg Monday, praising Iran's "courageous" sovereignty fight against US/Israel pressure.

Araghchi hailed the Russia-Iran "strategic partnership" on X, amid stalled peace talks and President Trump's US blockade on Iranian ports.

Maritime woes have spiked Brent crude to $109/barrel up nearly 2% on Tuesday (April 28, 2026), fueling global inflation fears in this oil chokepoint flashpoint.

Nord, one of few private yachts to pass, raises questions of special permissions.

No official clearance details emerged, fueling speculation of backchannel deals in the oil-war flashpoint.

Iran announced a near-total blockade on the strait — chokepoint for 20% of global oil — after late February clashes with the US/Israel, redirecting 37+ vessels via US Central Command.

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