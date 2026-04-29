Strait of Hormuz update: Two vessels exit safely as Filipino seafarers cleared from waters near 1,200

"On board the vessels under the Russian and Liberian flags were 36 Filipino seafarers, bringing the total Filipino crew of vessels out of the strait to close to 1,200," said the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a statement.

A total of 36 Filipino seafarers have been on board the two vessels, which sailed under Russian and Liberian flags.

The safe departure on April 25 has marked another easing point for shipping traffic through the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for global trade.

Dubai: Two vessels, Omicron Nikos and Nord, have safely exited the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, 15 Filipino seafarers onboard Epaminondas and MSC Francesca have also been marked safe and unharmed after being stopped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 22 while attempting to exit the strategic waterway.

"The DMW continues to closely monitor vessel movements in the region and maintain coordination with manning agencies and shipowners to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers," stated the agency.

According to the DMW, their communication lines remain open with affected seafarers and their families, providing regular updates and support as ships continue to operate in high-risk maritime zones.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.