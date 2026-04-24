Philippines confirms safety of 15 seafarers after ship incident in Strait of Hormuz

Families informed, support extended as tensions continue in key shipping lane
Dubai: The Philippine government has confirmed that 15 Filipino seafarers onboard two container ships intercepted in the Strait of Hormuz are safe and unharmed, following an incident involving Iranian forces.
The vessels, Epaminondas and MSC Francesca, have been stopped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 22 while attempting to exit the strategic waterway, according to the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).
In a stataement, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has noted that the agency received assurances that all 15 Filipino crew members are in safe condition.
Ten Filipinos have been onboard Epaminondas, while five have been serving on MSC Francesca at the time of the interception.
“We have been assured that all 15 seafarers are safe and unharmed. We remain in close coordination with their families, the manning agency, and shipowners, and continue to provide updates and support,” said Cacdac.
Authorities have also confirmed that the families of the affected seafarers have already been notified.
“The DMW is taking all necessary steps to ensure the protection and welfare of the affected seafarers, while maintaining close coordination with relevant stakeholders,” stated the agency.
The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, has seen heightened security concerns in recent months, with reports of vessel interceptions adding to regional uncertainty.
The incident has come amid rising tensions in the area since late February, raising concerns for international shipping traffic passing through the corridor.
Meanwhile, the DMW has reiterated that they will continue their coordination efforts with all concerned parties and assured its readiness to respond.
“The government continues to prioritise the safety of overseas Filipino workers, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”