Philippines confirms safety of 15 seafarers after ship incident in Strait of Hormuz

The vessels, Epaminondas and MSC Francesca, have been stopped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 22 while attempting to exit the strategic waterway, according to the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Dubai: The Philippine government has confirmed that 15 Filipino seafarers onboard two container ships intercepted in the Strait of Hormuz are safe and unharmed, following an incident involving Iranian forces.

“We have been assured that all 15 seafarers are safe and unharmed. We remain in close coordination with their families, the manning agency, and shipowners, and continue to provide updates and support,” said Cacdac.

Ten Filipinos have been onboard Epaminondas, while five have been serving on MSC Francesca at the time of the interception.

In a stataement, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has noted that the agency received assurances that all 15 Filipino crew members are in safe condition.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, has seen heightened security concerns in recent months, with reports of vessel interceptions adding to regional uncertainty.

“The DMW is taking all necessary steps to ensure the protection and welfare of the affected seafarers, while maintaining close coordination with relevant stakeholders,” stated the agency.

Authorities have also confirmed that the families of the affected seafarers have already been notified.

“The government continues to prioritise the safety of overseas Filipino workers, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

Meanwhile, the DMW has reiterated that they will continue their coordination efforts with all concerned parties and assured its readiness to respond.

The incident has come amid rising tensions in the area since late February, raising concerns for international shipping traffic passing through the corridor.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.