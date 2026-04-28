What the Philippines ‘fourfold assistance’ means for overseas Filipinos

As tensions continue, the Philippines’ support programme offers protection, aid to OFWs
Dubai: In the face of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has launched its "fourfold assistance" programme designed to provide support to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in affected countries.
These efforts cover onsite assistance, repatriation, reintegration, and labour diplomacy, created to ensure OFWs' safety, wellbeing, and long-term recovery as they navigate the challenges brought on by the geopolitical situation.
According to DMW secretary Hans Cacdac, these assistance are part of the Philippines’ commitment to safeguard the welfare of OFWs.
“Onsite assistance that is the president’s primary directive, to ensure that OFWs on the ground are well taken care of. Thanks to our central and overseas posts, approximately 40,000 services have already been delivered to affected countries. Our financial assistance has begun, and we are approaching the 5,000 mark,” said Cacdac in a mix of Filipino and English.
One of the pillars of the fourfold assistance programme focuses on providing immediate relief to distressed Filipinos. This has included a range of services such as legal help, medical assistance, food and grocery packages, and financial support in the form of a $200 cash aid to affected OFWs.
In a statement, the DMW has noted that the Philippine government continues to ramp up measures to ensure that assistance is extended to those in need.
“Repatriation services are nearing the 8,000 mark, while reintegration programs are being rolled out to help OFWs rebuild their lives in their communities,” stated the agency.
After returning home, many OFWs face the daunting task of reintegrating into local communities and securing sustainable livelihoods. To help workers transition back to civilian life, the DMW conducts a “strengthened reintegration programme” under the national reintegration network.
This includes multiple pathways for returning OFWs like local employment, overseas redeployment, livelihood or entrepreneurship opportunities, skills training and upskilling, scholarship support for dependents, and job matching services among others.
Meanwhile, Cacdac has lauded OFWs for their discipline in following the laws of their host countries.
“Labour diplomacy remains crucial, as partner nations continue to safeguard the welfare of Filipino workers amid the crisis,” explained the DMW chief.
In these challenging times, the fourfold assistance programme not only represents a response to the crisis but also a commitment to the future of Filipinos working abroad, highlighting that no OFW will be left behind.