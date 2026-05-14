The new measures to take effect on Monday, May 18
Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced a mandatory pre-arrival medical examination and visa processing system for workers arriving from the Philippines, with the new measures taking effect on Monday, May 18.
The ministry said the system was introduced in coordination with relevant authorities and Oman Post as part of efforts to streamline expatriate recruitment procedures and improve the efficiency and quality of services provided to employers and workers.
Under the new rules, recruitment agencies must comply with approved procedures when submitting applications to hire Filipino workers, including completing mandatory medical examination requirements through a designated electronic platform before workers enter Oman.
The ministry said operational procedures and guidelines would also be circulated to overseas recruitment agencies in coordination with the Embassy of the Philippines in Oman.
Applications for online medical examinations can be submitted through the official Online Medical Examination Application System platform, the ministry said.
Authorities said the initiative aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve procedural efficiency and facilitate recruitment processes for both employers and expatriate workers.