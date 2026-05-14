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Oman introduces mandatory pre- arrival medical checks for Filipino workers

The new measures to take effect on Monday, May 18

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman has introduced a mandatory pre-arrival medical examination and visa processing system for workers arriving from the Philippines, with the new measures taking effect on Monday, May 18
Oman has introduced a mandatory pre-arrival medical examination and visa processing system for workers arriving from the Philippines, with the new measures taking effect on Monday, May 18
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Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced a mandatory pre-arrival medical examination and visa processing system for workers arriving from the Philippines, with the new measures taking effect on Monday, May 18.

The ministry said the system was introduced in coordination with relevant authorities and Oman Post as part of efforts to streamline expatriate recruitment procedures and improve the efficiency and quality of services provided to employers and workers.

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Under the new rules, recruitment agencies must comply with approved procedures when submitting applications to hire Filipino workers, including completing mandatory medical examination requirements through a designated electronic platform before workers enter Oman.

The ministry said operational procedures and guidelines would also be circulated to overseas recruitment agencies in coordination with the Embassy of the Philippines in Oman.

Applications for online medical examinations can be submitted through the official Online Medical Examination Application System platform, the ministry said.

Authorities said the initiative aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve procedural efficiency and facilitate recruitment processes for both employers and expatriate workers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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