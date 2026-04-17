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Philippines pushes Oman to drop HIV certificate rule for Filipino travellers

Oman says rule under review as diplomatic talks continue

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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A medical worker draws blood for a HIV test
A medical worker draws blood for a HIV test
Reuters

Dubai: The Philippines has formally raised concerns with the Omani embassy in Manila over a requirement for a negative HIV medical certificate imposed on certain Filipino travellers heading to Oman.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has noted that it made “strong representations” seeking the removal of the requirement, which has drawn attention among travellers and migrant groups.

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Only applies to visa-free tourists

For its part, Omani authorities have clarified that the HIV certificate requirement applies only to tourists entering Oman under visa-free arrangements.

The Omani embassy has stressed that Filipinos travelling on work visas are not covered by the rule, easing concerns among overseas workers bound for the Gulf country.

Meeting set next week

Moreover, the embassy has confirmed that the requirement is currently being “seriously reviewed” by the Omani government. 

A meeting has been expected to take place next week to further discuss the matter and evaluate possible changes to the policy. 

Officials have not provided a timeline for a final decision but indicated that talks are underway.

Positive outcome

Meanwhile, the DFA has expressed optimism that the issue will be resolved soon.

“The DFA expects a positive outcome given the good and strong relationship between the Philippines and Oman,” said the agency.

The Philippines and Oman have maintained a long-standing diplomatic and labour relations, with thousands of Filipinos working across various sectors in the sultanate. Both sides have previously cooperated on labour protection, consular assistance, and travel facilitation measures.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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OmanPhilippinestravelAsiaGulf

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