Oman introduces monthly allowance for families of missing persons

Social Protection Fund rolls out support scheme, converts to pension after four years
Dubai: Oman’s Social Protection Fund has introduced a new decision to support families of missing persons, providing an immediate monthly allowance equivalent to a pension upon submission of a police report.
Under the scheme, the allowance will be paid without delay to eligible families and will be converted into a permanent pension after four years from the date of disappearance, or earlier if death is officially confirmed.
The fund said the measure aims to ease the financial burden on affected families and provide stability during periods of uncertainty.
It added that the allowance will be suspended, and any amounts disbursed will be recovered if the missing person is later found alive, or it is established that the disappearance was intentional.
Meanwhile, the Shura Council is considering a proposal to exempt low-income households benefiting from income support from paying electricity and water bills, in a move aimed at easing living costs and reducing financial pressures on vulnerable families.