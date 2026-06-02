Foreigners on 180-day visas must register before stay ends or risk non-compliance
India has tightened immigration rules, requiring foreign nationals on visas valid for up to 180 days to complete registration before their permitted stay expires if they intend to remain in the country.
The revised rule replaces the earlier provision that allowed registration within 14 days after the 180-day period.
The Union Home Ministry has amended Rule 12 of the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, mandating that registration must be completed “any time before the expiry” of the 180-day period.
The change effectively advances the compliance deadline and strengthens monitoring of long-term foreign visitors.
As per the official gazette notification, the earlier phrase requiring registration “within fourteen days after the expiry of 180 days of arrival in India” has been replaced with a requirement to register before the 180-day limit ends.
This ensures foreign nationals complete the process prior to crossing the threshold rather than after.
The amendment states that in the third proviso of sub-rule (1), the phrase "within 14 days after the expiry of one 180 days of his arrival in India" has been replaced with the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days".
Foreign nationals holding visas valid for more than 180 days—but restricted to single stays within that duration—must also register before completing 180 days if they plan to extend or cumulatively exceed the limit within a year.
The government has clarified that approval for such extended stays will only be granted in emergent circumstances.
The revised framework relaxes reporting norms for children born in India to foreign parents.
Earlier rule: mandatory reporting within 30 days of birth via online portal
New rule: exemption if one parent is an Indian citizen and the child retains Indian nationality
However, if the child later acquires foreign citizenship while residing in India, parents must notify authorities within 30 days.
The notification also updates compliance requirements for hospitals, nursing homes and medical institutions offering lodging or sleeping facilities.
While core responsibilities remain unchanged, reporting procedures have been revised under the updated immigration framework.
India has expanded and digitised its foreigner registration system through the FRRO platform and integrated online visa services.
The Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 replaces earlier regulations, with this being the first major amendment since its introduction this year.
With Agency inputs