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Thailand tightens visa-free stays: New rules hit India, UAE, Philippines and 90+ countries

New Thai visa regime cuts stays to 30 and 15 days, tightens visa-on-arrival access

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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60-day visa-free stays scrapped as Bangkok moves to stricter, shorter entries
60-day visa-free stays scrapped as Bangkok moves to stricter, shorter entries

Thailand has introduced sweeping changes to its visa exemption and visa-on-arrival system, ending the 60-day visa-free stay introduced in 2024 and replacing it with shorter, country-based limits.

The reform affects travellers from more than 90 countries, including India, the UAE, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States and several Gulf and Asian nations.

Officials say the move is aimed at improving national security, reducing overlapping visa schemes and streamlining entry rules through the expansion of Thailand’s e-Visa system.

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60-day visa-free entry officially abolished

The current 60-day visa-free regime, which covered 93 countries and territories, will be fully scrapped.

In its place, Thailand is restructuring entry categories into a more segmented system based on nationality, purpose and bilateral agreements.

Authorities said the change is designed to reduce misuse of long-stay tourism privileges and improve immigration clarity.

30-day visa exemption for 54 countries and territories

Under the new framework, Thailand will introduce a 30-day visa exemption for 54 countries and territories, covering major tourism markets across Europe, North America, Asia and the Gulf region.

This group includes:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Travellers from these countries will still be able to enter Thailand visa-free for tourism, but for 30 days instead of 60, with extensions subject to immigration approval.

15-day visa exemption introduced for select nations

A new 15-day visa-free category will apply to:

  • Maldives

  • Mauritius

  • Seychelles

Officials said this reflects a more tailored system based on tourism patterns, security considerations and bilateral reciprocity.

Visa-on-arrival reduced to four countries

Thailand is also significantly scaling back its visa-on-arrival (VoA) programme.

Only four countries will remain eligible:

Azerbaijan, Belarus, India and Serbia.

This marks a major reduction from previous arrangements, with authorities signalling a shift towards pre-arrival screening via the e-Visa system.

Bilateral agreements remain in place

Separate from the general visa exemption list, Thailand will maintain specific bilateral arrangements:

  • 14-day exemption: Cambodia and Myanmar (air arrivals)

  • 30-day exemption: China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Russia, Timor-Leste, Vietnam

  • 90-day exemption: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, South Korea

Officials clarified that these agreements remain valid and operate independently from the revised visa-free system.

Digital entry rules and travel requirements

Thailand is also tightening entry procedures and introducing new compliance steps:

  • Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is now mandatory before arrival

  • A proposed 300 THB entry fee for air travellers remains under discussion but delayed

  • Visa extensions beyond permitted stay cost 1,900 THB at immigration

  • Visa and consular fees were revised from 27 April 2026

  • Travellers must apply for e-Visa for longer stays where applicable

Authorities also noted that policy updates are being rolled out alongside expansion of Thailand’s electronic visa system.

India and key markets: What changes

For Indian travellers, Thailand’s visa-on-arrival eligibility continues under the revised framework, alongside short-term visa-free access depending on classification.

Travellers from affected countries will now fall under either:

  • 30-day visa-free entry

  • 15-day visa-free entry

  • Visa-on-arrival (limited group)

  • e-Visa system for longer stays

Officials emphasised that no retrospective changes will affect travellers already inside Thailand.

UAE travellers

Travellers from the UAE are also included in Thailand’s revised visa exemption overhaul affecting more than 90 countries. The updated system replaces the earlier 60-day stay with shorter entry durations, typically set at either 30 days or 15 days depending on nationality classification.

UAE travellers are advised to check updated entry rules before travel, as final country-specific allocations will be confirmed once official regulations are published.

Philippines travellers

The Philippines is among the Asian markets affected by Thailand’s visa policy revision. Under the new framework, Filipino travellers will also move from the previous extended visa-free stay to shorter permitted durations under a structured country-by-country system.

Depending on classification, stays may be limited to 30 days or 15 days, with extensions subject to immigration approval. Travellers are advised to verify requirements before booking as final rules are still being finalised.

Policy shift aimed at security and clarity

Thai authorities said the overhaul is intended to:

  • Strengthen national security screening

  • Reduce overlapping visa categories

  • Improve immigration clarity

  • Support economic and tourism balance

  • Expand digital visa processing

The new rules will take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.

Key takeaway for travellers

Thailand is moving from a broad, extended visa-free system to a structured entry model with shorter stays and stricter categories.

Travellers are strongly advised to verify requirements before booking, as final implementation details will be confirmed once the Royal Gazette publishes the official regulations.

Full list of countries affected

Asia

Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand (policy context only), Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

Africa

Morocco, South Africa

North America

Canada, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, United States

South America

Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay

Oceania

Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga

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