Visiting Thailand? You may soon need health insurance

Move aimed at curbing unpaid hospital bills and easing burden on healthcare system
Dubai: Thailand is considering making health insurance mandatory for foreign visitors, a move aimed at curbing unpaid medical bills and reinforcing the country’s healthcare system as it pushes to remain a top global tourism hub.
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the proposal is part of a broader effort to protect public finances while ensuring that tourists, migrant workers, and short-term visitors can access medical care without burdening state hospitals.
The health ministry is evaluating whether insurance should be compulsory for all foreigners entering Thailand — including tourists and cross-border workers — amid concerns over mounting unpaid treatment costs.
Officials say hospitals, particularly in border regions, are increasingly forced to absorb expenses when foreign patients are unable to pay for care, according to Nation Thailand.
“The goal is to ensure meaningful coverage while keeping premiums reasonable so as not to discourage travel,” Pattana said, according to Nation Thailand.
Premium levels are still under discussion, but authorities insist affordability will be key to maintaining tourist inflows.
Saudi Arabia – Mandatory health insurance for pilgrims and many visa categories
Qatar – Visitors required to purchase approved health insurance
Cuba – Mandatory health insurance for all travellers
Iran – Proof of travel insurance required for entry
Russia – Travel medical insurance required for visa issuance
Thailand – Previously required for certain visas; now considering broader mandate
Not mandatory but recommended: China, Japan, UK, US
The strain is most visible along Thailand’s borders, where hospitals often treat patients whose legal or citizenship status is still being verified.
Pattana said agencies must clarify healthcare entitlements for such individuals so they can be properly integrated into the national system.
He added that the National Health Security Office has been instructed to allocate adequate budgets to border regions and continue managing care under the Tor 99 framework.
Thailand is also positioning itself as a regional healthcare hub, offering advanced treatment services to international patients.
Pattana said the country is prepared to expand cross-border healthcare cooperation — including support for vulnerable populations — with potential backing from international organisations.
Several countries are expected to discuss healthcare partnerships with Thailand at an upcoming meeting in Geneva, he added.
The minister noted that attracting foreign investment in healthcare is less about easing legal barriers and more about improving efficiency, speed, and support systems — particularly in areas such as drug security, medical equipment, and future health technologies.