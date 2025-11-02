Thailand travel update: 6 changes UAE travellers must know if visiting soon

Dubai: Thailand remains open to visitors as the country observes national mourning for former Queen Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last week at age 93 .

Visitors are not expected to wear black, but modest, neutral colours are appreciated — especially in temples and government buildings. As per TAT, “visitors are encouraged to be respectful of the tone of public life.”

Across Bangkok and other major cities, flags are lowered and many Thais have adopted darker attire. Portraits of the Queen Mother, often surrounded by flowers and candles, are displayed in public areas.

If you’re travelling from the UAE in the coming weeks, here’s what to expect — and how to visit respectfully during this period.

However, the Thai government has set mourning guidelines: officials will wear black for a year, the public for 90 days, flags will fly at half-mast for 30 days, and entertainment events will be toned down during that time.

That said, entertainment venues have been asked to tone down music and avoid overt festivities during the early weeks of mourning.

Fireworks, parades, and concerts are being reduced in Bangkok and other major cities, while traditional rituals — like floating lanterns and river offerings — will continue as planned.

Events such as Loy Krathong (November 5) and Yi Peng in Chiang Mai will take place, though celebrations will be more restrained.

Only select royal sites in Bangkok are affected: the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are closed for royal ceremonies from October 26 to November 8. Travellers are advised to check local schedules before visiting these landmarks.

UAE residents visiting now can expect the same hospitality and beauty Thailand is known for — just framed by a quieter national mood and a deep sense of cultural respect.

Wearing a small black ribbon — available across convenience stores and markets — is an optional way to show respect. Simple gestures of awareness go a long way in showing appreciation for Thai customs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.