Thailand travel update: 6 changes UAE travellers must know if visiting soon

Thailand stays open to visitors — but here’s what travellers should expect and respect

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Lush and vibrant Thailand has long been a favourite family holiday destination for UAE families.
Dubai: Thailand remains open to visitors as the country observes national mourning for former Queen Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last week at age 93.

While the national mood is reflective, tourism, flights, and public services continue as normal.

Mourning guidelines defined

However, the Thai government has set mourning guidelines: officials will wear black for a year, the public for 90 days, flags will fly at half-mast for 30 days, and entertainment events will be toned down during that time.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed that all tourism-related businesses remain open and operational, emphasising that the country “continues to welcome international visitors.”

6 changes visitors must know

If you’re travelling from the UAE in the coming weeks, here’s what to expect — and how to visit respectfully during this period.

1. Expect quieter national mood

Across Bangkok and other major cities, flags are lowered and many Thais have adopted darker attire. Portraits of the Queen Mother, often surrounded by flowers and candles, are displayed in public areas.

Visitors are not expected to wear black, but modest, neutral colours are appreciated — especially in temples and government buildings. As per TAT, “visitors are encouraged to be respectful of the tone of public life.”

2. Tourist attractions mostly unaffected

Thailand’s key attractions — from Phuket’s beaches to Chiang Mai’s temples — are open. Hotels, restaurants, and transport continue operating normally.

Only select royal sites in Bangkok are affected: the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are closed for royal ceremonies from October 26 to November 8. Travellers are advised to check local schedules before visiting these landmarks.

3. Cultural festivals go ahead, but on smaller scale

Events such as Loy Krathong (November 5) and Yi Peng in Chiang Mai will take place, though celebrations will be more restrained.

Fireworks, parades, and concerts are being reduced in Bangkok and other major cities, while traditional rituals — like floating lanterns and river offerings — will continue as planned.

According to The Nation Thailand, local authorities have advised organisers to “adjust celebrations to reflect the national mood.”

4. Nightlife and dining continue with discretion

Thailand’s restaurants, cafés, and bars remain open, and there are no restrictions on alcohol sales.

That said, entertainment venues have been asked to tone down music and avoid overt festivities during the early weeks of mourning.

As Bangkok Post reported, “Life continues with calm respect — visitors are expected to mirror that.”

5. Travel and transport operate as usual

Flights, trains, and ferries are running normally. Thai Airways confirmed that its services remain “unaffected and on time.”

Domestic routes between Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai are operating smoothly, and there are no new travel restrictions for international visitors.

6. Small gestures of respect matter

When passing memorials or portraits of the Queen Mother, lowering your voice or pausing briefly is considered polite.

Wearing a small black ribbon — available across convenience stores and markets — is an optional way to show respect. Simple gestures of awareness go a long way in showing appreciation for Thai customs.

Bottom line: Thailand remains open

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has reaffirmed that “all tourism activities and services continue as normal.”

UAE residents visiting now can expect the same hospitality and beauty Thailand is known for — just framed by a quieter national mood and a deep sense of cultural respect.

