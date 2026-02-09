Labour Minister says 2025 amnesty helps firms and workers regularise status
Oman waived about OMR100 million in labour-related fines during 2025 as part of a nationwide drive to regulate the labour market and help companies and workers regularise their status, the labour minister said on Monday.
Labour Minister Mahad bin Said Baawain said the move was introduced under a broader package of measures aimed at addressing violations, improving compliance with the updated labour law 2025, and supporting market correction efforts across the sultanate.
He said the waiver gave establishments and employees a defined window to settle outstanding breaches and adjust their legal status without incurring accumulated penalties.
Authorities view the step as a way to stabilise labour conditions, reduce irregular employment and reinforce adherence to regulations, while encouraging firms to align with official hiring and sponsorship rules, he added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox