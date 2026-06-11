Keeta, Khalifa Fund launches “Programme ABAAD” to support Emirati F&B entrepreneurs

Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The launch of programme Horizon in collaboration with Keeta marks a significant step towards empowering Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain, and enhancing the readiness of their enterprises for growth and competition within a business environment undergoing rapid digital transformation. Through this programme, we aim to empower our members operating in the F&B sector by providing them with practical tools and reliable expertise that help strengthen their digital presence, improve operational efficiency, and support the long-term sustainability of their businesses.