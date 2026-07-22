Keeta teams up with Empire Entertainment to launch Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day campaign in the UAE

Throughout the campaign, customers can participate in a variety of interactive experiences, including in-app challenges, exclusive rewards, mall activations and opportunities to win cinema experiences inspired by the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The campaign will also introduce immersive pop-up experiences at some of the UAE’s leading shopping destinations, offering families, movie enthusiasts and shoppers the chance to enjoy interactive games, discover exclusive prizes and take part in engaging entertainment experiences.

Designed to celebrate the connection between lifestyle, entertainment and convenience, the collaboration highlights Keeta’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences that fit naturally into customers’ daily lives while bringing them closer to the brands and moments they enjoy most.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas on July 30, Keeta invites customers across the UAE to join the celebrations and discover how everyday orders can unlock rewarding experiences and help deliver a brand new day.

For additional information about Keeta, download the app here