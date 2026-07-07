Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for delivery riders across the UAE

The move is part of the delivery platform's wider rider welfare programme, aimed at providing practical support for delivery partners working in the UAE's summer conditions.

"Delivery riders are central to Keeta’s operations and to the service we provide every day across the UAE,” said Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE. “During the summer months, our support for riders must be practical, accessible, and responsive to their needs on the ground.

“By expanding access to cooled rest areas, hydration points, and dedicated support facilities, we are reinforcing our commitment to rider welfare and creating a safer, more supportive working environment for the people who keep our platform moving."