Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for delivery riders across the UAE

New air-conditioned hubs offer riders respite from UAE’s intense summer heat
Keeta has introduced a network of cooling and rest facilities for delivery riders across the UAE as temperatures rise during the summer months.
The initiative includes air-conditioned rest hubs strategically deployed across the country, along with dedicated rider support spaces within the company's operational facilities. Riders will have access to complimentary cold drinks, seating areas and other essential amenities, allowing them to cool down, rest and stay hydrated during their shifts.
The move is part of the delivery platform's wider rider welfare programme, aimed at providing practical support for delivery partners working in the UAE's summer conditions.
"Delivery riders are central to Keeta’s operations and to the service we provide every day across the UAE,” said Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE. “During the summer months, our support for riders must be practical, accessible, and responsive to their needs on the ground.
“By expanding access to cooled rest areas, hydration points, and dedicated support facilities, we are reinforcing our commitment to rider welfare and creating a safer, more supportive working environment for the people who keep our platform moving."
Alongside offering relief from the heat, the facilities are intended to foster a sense of community, where they can take breaks, connect with colleagues and recharge between deliveries.
The on-demand delivery platform, backed by global technology leader Meituan, said it will continue to gather feedback from riders throughout the summer to refine the support network and ensure the facilities remain practical, accessible and responsive to their needs while they continue serving customers across the UAE.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.