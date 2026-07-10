Khalifa Fund launches AI training programme for entrepreneurs in Al Ain

Programme lowers tech barriers so founders can prototype using AI without coding
Abu DHabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has launched the second edition of its “Prompt Engineering” programme for members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in Al Ain, as part of efforts to equip entrepreneurs with artificial intelligence (AI) skills and support the growth of innovative businesses.
The programme aims to help participants understand the latest developments in AI while building practical skills in writing effective prompts and using AI tools to develop new business ideas.
Participants will also learn how to apply the “Lean AI Canvas” methodology to create and test business concepts before bringing them to market.
KFED said the programme offers intensive practical training that allows entrepreneurs to develop startup ideas, assess their commercial potential and build project prototypes using AI tools without requiring previous coding experience.
Built around the idea that “prompt engineering is the new coding”, the programme helps participants prepare a go-to-market toolkit that supports faster product development and turns ideas into practical business models.
The initiative forms part of the fund’s wider efforts to prepare entrepreneurs for the rapid pace of digital transformation while strengthening their ability to build competitive businesses that meet the needs of the future economy.
KFED said the programme also reflects its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with future-focused skills that enable them to make better use of AI technologies in developing their projects.
The initiative further highlights the importance of collaboration between national institutions in encouraging innovation, expanding the use of AI solutions and strengthening the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The programme supports the UAE’s vision of building a competitive knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technologies while reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.