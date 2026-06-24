Khalifa Fund CEO says founders are central to Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy
Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic competitiveness will not be determined solely by its ability to attract global companies, but increasingly by its ability to cultivate a new generation of founders capable of creating the Emirate’s next wave of high-value enterprises. As global markets accelerate towards knowledge-based development, entrepreneurship is no longer viewed as an optional pursuit, but as a core pillar of economic growth, innovation, and resilience.
This shift reflects a broader transformation taking place across the UAE. The conversation is no longer centred only on startup support or access to funding, but on how to build integrated entrepreneurial ecosystems capable of creating sustainable businesses, accelerating innovation, and strengthening global competitiveness. Increasingly, the economies that will lead the future are those capable of transforming ideas into scalable ventures and entrepreneurs into drivers of economic diversification.
At a time when economic value is increasingly created through innovation, intellectual capital, and technology-driven businesses, developing entrepreneurial talent has become a strategic economic imperative rather than a policy objective alone.
This grass-roots shift reflects a deeper transformation taking place across the UAE. The conversation is no longer centred only on basic startup support or limited forms of financial assistance, but on how to nurture an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem potent enough to build sustainable, scalable businesses, accelerating innovation, and delivering real-world solutions while strengthening global competitiveness. Increasingly, the economies that will lead the future are those capable of consistently transforming ideas into scalable ventures and industries and transforming entrepreneurs into drivers of economic diversification.
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) continues to play a pivotal role within Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial landscape. As Abu Dhabi advances its knowledge economy ambitions, KFED has evolved beyond a traditional funding institution into a key enabler of broader entrepreneurial development and ecosystem building, supporting founders through programmes designed to accelerate innovation, business expansion, and economic diversification.
Clearly, building successful ventures today requires far more than capital injection alone. While funding remains important, founders increasingly require access to mentorship, strategic guidance, institutional collaboration, technical expertise, and market exposure to successfully navigate the complexities of the early-stage development and, ultimately, to build scalable and sustainable businesses. Globally, the most successful innovation ecosystems are those that combine these elements within coordinated frameworks designed to accelerate long-term growth.
This is why entrepreneurship competitions are evolving from mere talent showcases into meaningful strategic platforms for robust business development. Less as platforms for recognition, and more as structured mechanisms for identifying high-potential talent, plugging them into innovation ecosystems to thrive, and connecting them with the networks and resources necessary to accelerate the transformation of ideas into viable, market-ready solutions.
KFED’s second edition of the Entrepreneurship Competition reflects this evolving approach. By convening emerging entrepreneurs alongside institutional partners, the competition strengthens the broader entrepreneurial landscape by ensuring that innovation is directly supported through coordinated and strategic frameworks that address real market dynamics. More importantly, it reflects the realities of building and scaling a business in today’s competitive economy.
Rather than making do only with financial incentives, the initiative further provides participants with abundant access to knowhow, modern maker infrastructure and digital tools, specialised subject matter workshops with experts, hands on strategic mentorship, high-level advisory services, and networking opportunities designed to accelerate exposure, facilitate investment and scalability. This holistic approach reinforces the importance of supporting innovators & entrepreneurs through every stage of development, from idea generation to market entry and long-term business growth.
A defining strength of the initiative is KFED’s strategic collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA). By integrating entrepreneurship within a nationally recognised excellence framework, the partnership amplifies the competition’s impact while providing participating startups with greater visibility among investors, industry decision-makers, and government entities. It also reinforces the importance of building ventures that can challenge the markets, compete, scale, and contribute to the UAE’s global innovation economy.
Another important aspect of the competition is its reach across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Expanding the entrepreneurs’ Points of access across multiple regions contributes to a more inclusive ecosystem while ensuring that opportunities for innovators are not limited to a single centre. In the long term, enabling participation from diverse communities and priority sectors will remain essential to building a sustainable and competitive entrepreneurial landscape.
Looking ahead, the future of Abu Dhabi, as well as the UAE, will increasingly be shaped by empowered founders capable of embracing new possibilities and developing solutions for rapidly evolving economic, environmental, industrial and technological demands. Achieving this ambition requires more than selectively supporting “connected” startups; it requires building a systematic pipeline that integrates into the ecosystems that foster innovation, strategic collaboration, skill-sharing, vigorously tested solutions and long-term scalability.
Through initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Competition, KFED is helping create the conditions in which future founders can thrive and scale. The countries that will lead the next era of economic growth will be those that successfully transform entrepreneurial ambition into globally competitive businesses. In doing so, Abu Dhabi is investing in exactly that future.