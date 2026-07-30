Women entrepreneurs in the UAE redefine business success

There is a noticeable shift taking place across the UAE’s entrepreneurial landscape, although it is not always reflected in investment figures, company valuations or market headlines. It can instead be seen in the way businesses are being built, the cultures they are creating and the priorities that increasingly define success. A growing number of women entrepreneurs are demonstrating that building a successful enterprise does not require choosing between profitability and purpose. Instead, they are showing that commercial success often becomes more sustainable when businesses are designed with people, communities and long-term resilience at their core.