Meraki founder’s journey is defined by resilience and relentless pursuit of quality
Dubai: From arriving in Dubai with an entrepreneurial dream to building one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate and education groups, Ajay Rajendran’s journey reflects the power of resilience, innovation and a city that rewards ambition.
When Ajay Rajendran landed in Dubai in 2002, he came not with guarantees but with conviction. More than two decades later, that conviction has evolved into Meraki Group – a diversified enterprise spanning real estate development, construction and premium education – while establishing Ajay as one of the UAE’s most respected entrepreneurs.
For the Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, success is not measured solely by revenue or the number of buildings completed. It is reflected in the confidence of customers, the success of students, the opportunities created for employees and the positive impact left on society. His journey mirrors Dubai’s own story – one built on bold ambition, resilience and an unwavering belief in the future.
When Rajendran talks about Dubai, he doesn’t begin with skyscrapers, record-breaking developments or billion-dirham projects. Instead, he talks about opportunity. “There is no question that Dubai is the right place to build a business,” he said during an exclusive interview with Gulf News.
Rajendran credits much of his entrepreneurial success to Dubai’s unique business ecosystem.
“There is no question that Dubai is the right place to build a business,” he said pointing to the emirate’s global reputation, world-class infrastructure and ability to attract international investors and talent.
He believes Dubai gives entrepreneurs an unmatched platform to scale. He explained while the entrepreneur’s capabilities remained the same, operating from Dubai dramatically increased the scale and value of business opportunities.
“The brand of Dubai creates opportunities that simply don’t exist elsewhere,” he said.
For Rajendran, Dubai’s ease of doing business, visionary leadership and investor confidence have created an environment where entrepreneurs can think bigger, take calculated risks and build sustainable businesses.
Born in Kerala and raised in Gujarat, Rajendran’s entrepreneurial instincts developed early. Coming from a business family, conversations around enterprise were part of everyday life, shaping his ambitions from a young age.
After studying chemical engineering and management, he spent more than two years working across Cameroon and Ivory Coast. Living in remote African towns gave him invaluable lessons in leadership, resilience and problem-solving – qualities that would later define his business career.
Following his move to Dubai, he initially ventured into food trading before joining Sobha Group, where he played a pivotal role in delivering landmark developments including District One and Sobha Hartland.
In 2015, he took the biggest step of his career by establishing Meraki Group.
If your business model is sound, your customers are being served well and your costs make sense, never give up. Success may come today or tomorrow, but it will come.Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group
Today, Meraki has carved a distinct identity in Dubai’s highly competitive property market by focusing on quality rather than quantity. The company’s integrated model brings design, engineering, construction and project delivery under one umbrella, allowing it to maintain tighter control over quality, timelines and customer experience.
Projects such as The Haven series and Nirvana Residences demonstrate this philosophy. Instead of competing purely on luxury or price, Meraki focuses on delivering premium living experiences in mid-market communities.
The results speak for themselves. More than 73 per cent of buyers at his projects zero snags during pre-handover inspections, while Meraki developments command rental premiums of up to 25 per cent above surrounding properties because of their superior maintenance and management.
“Our promise doesn’t end when construction finishes,” Rajendran explained. “The customer experience continues long after handover.”
Rajendran’s career has been shaped by difficult moments, particularly during the 2008 global financial crisis, when the real estate sector faced unprecedented pressure. Rather than retreat, he chose to diversify.
Recognising that education could provide long-term stability alongside real estate, he began investing in premium schools – a decision that has since become one of Meraki’s defining strengths.
His philosophy is simple. “If your business model is sound, your customers are being served well and your costs make sense, never give up. Success may come today or tomorrow, but it will come.”
He compares entrepreneurship to climbing a cliff in complete darkness. “You don’t know how close you are to the top. But if you’ve already climbed so far, the only option is to keep climbing,” he advised. That resilience has become one of the defining characteristics of his leadership.
Rajendran’s ambitions extend far beyond real estate.
Today, Meraki operates some of the region’s most respected educational institutions, including North London Collegiate School Dubai, North London Collegiate School Singapore and Hartland International School Dubai. Together, they educate more than 5,500 students and employ over 900 teachers and staff.
His vision has always been to offer families the very best in international education.
Instead of creating schools from scratch without global expertise, he partnered with some of Britain’s most prestigious institutions, including North London Collegiate School and St Paul’s School.
New campuses are already planned as Meraki continues expanding its education portfolio across the region. For Rajendran, schools are not simply businesses – they are investments in future generations.
The company’s integrated model brings design, engineering, construction and project delivery under one umbrella, allowing it to maintain tighter control over quality, timelines and customer experience.
Despite overseeing thousands of employees and multiple businesses, Rajendran remains deeply involved in operational details. He insists on flawless finishes, personally monitors customer feedback and believes that excellence lies in the smallest details.
His teams regularly inspect buildings for even minor imperfections because, in his view, every interaction shapes the customer’s experience. What inspires him most is not sales figures or awards, but seeing customers genuinely delighted.
He recalled one homeowner becoming emotional during handover because the finished apartment exceeded every expectation.
Moments like these, he said, remind him why quality can never be compromised.
While business success has brought recognition, Rajendran believes true achievement comes with responsibility.
He said those fortunate enough to build successful enterprises have a moral obligation to support those with fewer opportunities. His long-term philanthropic vision includes creating large-scale charitable initiatives focused on education and nutrition.
Among the projects closest to his heart is supporting the development of large community kitchens capable of preparing tens of thousands of meals daily for schoolchildren in underserved regions of India.
Looking ahead, he hopes Meraki’s corporate social responsibility initiatives will grow into lasting institutions capable of transforming lives for generations.
Rajendran sees the next decade as a period of even greater growth.
Meraki plans to expand its real estate portfolio, launch new education ventures and diversify into additional business sectors while strengthening its social impact initiatives.
Yet despite everything he has achieved, his advice to aspiring entrepreneurs remains refreshingly simple. “If you have clarity in your business model, don’t give up. Keep going. Success will eventually follow,” he said. It is advice he has lived by throughout his own journey.
From a young engineer with entrepreneurial dreams to the leader of one of the UAE’s fastest-growing diversified groups, Ajay Rajendran’s story is ultimately a testament to what becomes possible when ambition meets resilience and when vision finds the right city to flourish.
In many ways, his success is also a reflection of Dubai itself: a place where bold ideas, disciplined execution and relentless optimism continue to create extraordinary stories.