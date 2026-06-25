Monthly instalments replace bulky cheques as Dubai modernises rent payments
Dubai: Paying your rent in Dubai will become easier, with more flexible payment options. In a major shift for the emirate's real estate market, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) recently launched the ‘Flexi Rent’ programme. This initiative allows residents to bypass heavy upfront costs by spreading their rent across monthly instalments and other flexible payment structures.
The traditional model, requiring tenants to pay annual rent in one to four bulk cheques, is increasingly at odds with modern financial habits.
Demand for flexible payment terms has surged across the emirate. Rajneel Kumar, co-founder and COO of Rentify, a UAE-based proptech firm designed to replace cheque-heavy systems, notes that consumer expectations have fundamentally changed.
"Demand for monthly rentals has grown considerably," Kumar says. "Over 70 per cent of tenants on our platform opt for monthly payments; for many, it has become a deciding factor in which property they choose. The traditional cheque model no longer reflects how people manage their finances."
This trend is backed by broader data. In 2025, a Visa study indicated a clear shift in consumer behaviour, with UAE residents actively ditching physical cheques in favour of direct debits and digital alternatives when settling rent.
Demand for monthly rentals has grown considerably - over 70 per cent of tenants on our platform opt for monthly payments and for many, it's become a deciding factor in which property they choose. The traditional cheque model no longer reflects how people manage their finances.Rajneel Kumar, Co-Founder & COO of Rentify
Under the first phase of the framework, participating landlords and property management companies will offer tailored payment plans ranging from monthly and quarterly schedules to semi-annual options. In some cases, schedules can be extended up to 12 months, allowing salaried professionals to align their biggest living expense directly with their monthly income.
Existing tenants under active contracts can also benefit. Residents currently tied to traditional multi-cheque agreements can approach participating landlords to see if their contracts can be reframed under the new flexible terms.
Beyond spreading the cost, the programme introduces several financial incentives to ease the burden on tenants. Depending on the landlord, these may include:
Grace periods at the start of tenancies.
Waived administrative fees typically levied on delayed cheques.
Frozen rental rates or promotional offers to encourage adoption.
Payments will be processed through credit cards, debit cards, and automated direct debits, alongside traditional cheques for those who still prefer them.
To support the rollout, DLD signed cooperation agreements with 12 major real estate companies, including Wasl Properties, Deyaar Property Management, Driven Properties, and Harbour Real Estate, with plans to expand the programme gradually across Dubai's wider market.
Most Dubai tenants pay rent through one, two, four or six cheques covering significant portions of their annual rent. This often requires residents to commit substantial amounts of money upfront, creating financial pressure for households managing other living expenses.
Muhammad Abubakar, CEO of Home Keys Real Estate, believes the initiative is a vital step toward sustainable urban living. "The traditional system often places unnecessary financial pressure on tenants, especially families and young professionals balancing multiple monthly outgoings," Abubakar explains.
He adds that enhanced flexibility will ease cash flow, reduce the reliance on short-term personal loans, and open up premium housing to a broader demographic. Landlords stand to win too, benefiting from a larger pool of qualified applicants and more stable, long-term occupancy rates.
Greater flexibility in rental payments can help residents manage their cash flow more effectively, reduce the need for short-term borrowing, and make quality housing accessible to a wider segment of the population. It also benefits landlords by expanding the pool of potential tenants and supporting higher occupancy levels.
Jake Fletcher, Head of Residential Leasing at Engel & Völkers Middle East, points out that while the policy doesn't lower the baseline price of rent, it removes the steepest barrier to entry. "Traditionally, tenants have been required to pay upfront, creating a significant cash flow challenge, even for residents who can comfortably afford the cumulative monthly cost," Fletcher notes.
While the initiative does not directly reduce rental prices, it addresses one of the biggest challenges many tenants face: the upfront financial commitment. Traditionally, tenants in Dubai have often been required to pay annual rent through one to four cheques, which can create a significant cash flow challenge, even for residents who can comfortably afford the monthly cost.
Fletcher, also added that introducing more flexible payment structures brings Dubai more in line with other major global cities, where monthly rental payments are the standard. “This is particularly important as Dubai continues to attract international talent, many of whom are relocating from markets where large upfront rental payments are uncommon,” he said.
Offering monthly rent aligns Dubai with standard practices in cities like London, New York, and Singapore. Mohammed Al Sari, Chief Development Officer at HRE Development, notes that modernising the rental experience makes the emirate highly attractive for long-term settlement.
"Combined with continued investment in transport infrastructure, such as the upcoming Etihad Rail passenger service and the growth of well-connected residential hubs, these measures strengthen Dubai's appeal as a permanent place to live and work," said Al Sari. He predicts that areas with high concentrations of salaried corporate professionals and growing families will see an immediate demand spike as payment friction disappears.
Monthly rental payments are the norm in many major international cities, and introducing similar flexibility in Dubai improves the overall resident experience. Combined with continued investment in transport infrastructure, including the Etihad Rail passenger service, and the growth of well-connected residential hubs, these measures strengthen Dubai's appeal as a long-term place to live and work.
Al Sari explained that landlords and property managers must implement robust systems for real-time payment processing, collection management, and complex cash-flow forecasting.
However, the UAE’s financial ecosystem has been quietly building the infrastructure for this moment. Last year, Property Finder forged a strategic partnership with Keyper, a platform enabling automated monthly rent instalments.
Furthermore, the DLD previously integrated its Ejari tenancy system with the Noqodi Direct Debit system, legally paving the way for automated bank withdrawals. Alongside Rent Now, Pay Later (RNPL) services, tech is rapidly filling the operational gap.
"While these changes require upfront investment in technology, they present an opportunity to modernise rental management," Al Sari noteed. "Early adopters will be uniquely positioned as tenant expectations evolve."