Dubai launches ‘Flexi Rents’ initiative to ease tenant payment burden

Scheme allows monthly rental payments, flexible instalments and fee waivers
Dubai has launched a new rental affordability initiative, ‘Flexi Rents’, aimed at helping tenants manage housing costs through flexible payment plans, monthly rent options and other concessions, a senior official at Dubai Land Department (DLD) said on Tuesday.
Speaking on the launch, Khalid Al Shaibani, Director of Rental Affairs Section at DLD, said the initiative is designed to improve housing stability and enhance residents’ quality of life by making rental payments more accessible and manageable.
“The Affordable Rental Initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to promoting housing stability and supporting residents through flexible and accessible rental solutions,” Al Shaibani said.
Under the first phase of the programme, DLD has partnered with 12 real estate companies that will offer tenants a range of benefits, including monthly payment options, extended instalment plans of up to 12 months, grace periods, revised payment schedules and, in certain cases, the waiver of rental increases.
The initiative applies to both new and existing tenants. Residents currently paying rent through annual or multiple-cheque contracts may request revised payment arrangements directly from participating landlords and property management companies.
Al Shaibani said some administrative fees typically charged for delaying cheque payments may also be waived under the scheme. Tenants will be able to make payments through various methods, including credit cards, debit cards and cheques.
The programme will initially cover the 12 participating companies but is expected to expand across Dubai’s real estate market in phases.
“This is only the beginning,” Al Shaibani said. “More initiatives supporting the same objective of making Dubai the best city to live, work and enjoy will be announced in the coming months.”
According to DLD data, nearly 1.2 million tenancy contracts, including new leases and renewals, were recorded in Dubai last year.