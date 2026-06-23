Dubai launches ‘Flexi Rents’ initiative to ease tenant payment burden

Speaking on the launch, Khalid Al Shaibani, Director of Rental Affairs Section at DLD, said the initiative is designed to improve housing stability and enhance residents’ quality of life by making rental payments more accessible and manageable.

Al Shaibani said some administrative fees typically charged for delaying cheque payments may also be waived under the scheme. Tenants will be able to make payments through various methods, including credit cards, debit cards and cheques.

Under the first phase of the programme, DLD has partnered with 12 real estate companies that will offer tenants a range of benefits, including monthly payment options, extended instalment plans of up to 12 months, grace periods, revised payment schedules and, in certain cases, the waiver of rental increases.

“This is only the beginning,” Al Shaibani said. “More initiatives supporting the same objective of making Dubai the best city to live, work and enjoy will be announced in the coming months.”

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.