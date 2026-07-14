KAALM Venture Partners announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Vantpay Group

The MoU will support the strategic growth of SplitRent
Dubai’s real estate sector is entering a new strategic phase, shaped by the ambitions of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the emirate’s continued focus on building a more transparent, sustainable, technology-enabled, and globally competitive real estate ecosystem.
As Dubai advances its 2033 vision, flexible rental models, digital payment infrastructure, and customer-centric real estate solutions are becoming increasingly important to support affordability, market stability, and improved accessibility for tenants.
This evolution reflects Dubai Land Department’s broader vision of establishing a resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven real estate ecosystem built through meaningful strategic partnerships.
Against this backdrop, SplitRent represents a timely and disruptive fintech solution for Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.
By enabling more flexible rental payment structures, the platform addresses one of the most practical challenges in the rental market: the gap between traditional upfront rent cycles and tenants’ cash-flow realities.
At the intersection of FinTech, PropTech, and real estate affordability, SplitRent has the potential to support a more flexible, digital, and tenant-aligned rental ecosystem, while creating value for landlords, property managers, and institutional stakeholders.
Through this collaboration, KAALM Venture Partners will support Vantpay Group with strategic market development, institutional engagement, and commercial partnership alignment as SplitRent advances its UAE and GCC growth journey.
We look forward to supporting practical, technology-enabled solutions that contribute to Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the emirate’s ambition to build a smarter, more accessible, and more sustainable real estate sector.