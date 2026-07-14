KAALM Venture Partners announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Vantpay Group

By enabling more flexible rental payment structures, the platform addresses one of the most practical challenges in the rental market: the gap between traditional upfront rent cycles and tenants’ cash-flow realities.



At the intersection of FinTech, PropTech, and real estate affordability, SplitRent has the potential to support a more flexible, digital, and tenant-aligned rental ecosystem, while creating value for landlords, property managers, and institutional stakeholders.



Through this collaboration, KAALM Venture Partners will support Vantpay Group with strategic market development, institutional engagement, and commercial partnership alignment as SplitRent advances its UAE and GCC growth journey.



We look forward to supporting practical, technology-enabled solutions that contribute to Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the emirate’s ambition to build a smarter, more accessible, and more sustainable real estate sector.