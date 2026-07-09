Dubizzle Group announces strategic partnership and investment in the UAE-based rental protection platform Takeem

Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder of Takeem, added: "Our vision has always been to make renting more secure and predictable for everyone involved. Partnering with Dubizzle Group allows us to bring Rental Guarantee to a much wider audience through Bayut and dubizzle, embedding protection into the rental journey where it matters most. Together, we look forward to helping landlords and agents reduce risk, while contributing to a more trusted and resilient property ecosystem in the UAE."