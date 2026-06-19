Dubizzle Group announces strategic partnership and investment in Tern, the UAE's rental rewards platform

“At Bayut and dubizzle, our focus has always been on solving real challenges across the property journey, which extends beyond just helping people find a home. Rent is one of the largest recurring expenses for most households, yet the payment experience has traditionally offered very little flexibility or added value," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group UAE. "In Tern, we found the most compelling solution to address this industry challenge, led by an exceptional founding team with a clear vision. Our partnership offers renters a more convenient and rewarding way to manage their rental payments, while also creating new opportunities for landlords and agents across the UAE. It is another step towards building a more connected, user-focused property ecosystem. ”