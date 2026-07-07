UAE gets its first aggregator platform for yacht rental bookings

Tourists visiting Dubai can now search the full charter market in one session. Vessels can be filtered by size, price, duration, and occasion, with availability updated in real time. Charters depart from Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour, covering routes past Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and Bluewaters Island. Private bookings include a licensed captain, crew, fuel, and basic refreshments, with prices starting from AED 499 per hour.