UAE gets its first aggregator platform for yacht rental bookings

Over 150+ licensed vessels now searchable in one place
Dubai Yacht Rental Portal LLC, also known as www.dubaiyachtrental.ae, has launched a centralised platform with one goal: to make yacht charter in Dubai accessible to more people. Until now, the market lacked a shared booking system — customers contacted operators individually, compared pricing manually, and waited hours for confirmation.
The platform consolidates over 150+ licensed vessels into a single interface, giving Dubai's growing maritime leisure sector the digital infrastructure it has lacked.
Tourists visiting Dubai can now search the full charter market in one session. Vessels can be filtered by size, price, duration, and occasion, with availability updated in real time. Charters depart from Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour, covering routes past Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and Bluewaters Island. Private bookings include a licensed captain, crew, fuel, and basic refreshments, with prices starting from AED 499 per hour.
The booking catalogue covers a wide range of occasions — from wedding receptions on multi-deck yachts to fishing charters with equipment included. Birthday charters come with DJ setups, custom décor, and catering. Sunset cruises are timed to reach the Burj Al Arab at golden hour.
Beyond private hire, the platform lists shared superyacht cruises and a nightly dinner experience aboard with packages from open buffet to butler-served dining. Watersports bookings — jet ski, flyboard, parasailing, wakeboarding, and jetcar rental — are available independently or alongside a charter.
Vessel owners can list their boats through a dedicated portal or API integration, with bookings and scheduling managed centrally. This reduces idle time without the overhead of running independent sales operations.
The platform operates year-round, with the highest demand from October through April. Seasonal packages, including New Year's Eve celebrations, can be reserved in advance. Those looking to get the best yacht rental experience in Dubai can explore the full fleet at dubaiyachtrental.ae.