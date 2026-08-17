Abu Dhabi launches Innovation Charter with 9 commitments to sustainability

EAD opens platforms for creative ideas and environmental solutions
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a new Innovation Charter outlining nine commitments aimed at supporting environmental sustainability, digital transformation and the use of new technologies.
Announcing the Charter through its social media platforms, EAD said the initiative aims to create an environment where new ideas can be developed into practical solutions for environmental challenges.
The Charter also seeks to involve the community, universities, entrepreneurs and private-sector companies in developing solutions that support environmental protection and sustainability in Abu Dhabi.
Under the Charter, EAD has committed to building its internal innovation capabilities and providing employees with the tools and resources needed to develop new environmental ideas.
It will also support research and development in environmental and sustainability fields and provide open platforms where members of the community can submit creative ideas.
Another focus will be partnerships with the private sector and academic institutions to design and implement projects in sustainability and green technology.
EAD also plans to support emerging environmental innovations through incubation and acceleration programmes.
Digital transformation forms another key part of the Charter, with the Agency encouraging the use of digital technologies and solutions to improve the smart management of environmental resources.
The remaining commitments focus on ensuring transparency and equality when evaluating environmental ideas, protecting innovators’ intellectual property rights and involving the public in developing environmental policies through digital tools and interactive platforms.
EAD has also outlined five ways the community and its partners can contribute to environmental innovation.
People are encouraged to share ideas and identify environmental challenges that could be addressed through technology and sustainable solutions.
They can also provide data to help develop and assess new environmental ideas, participate in workshops, hackathons and innovation labs, and support promising projects through partnerships, funding and practical trials.
The Agency is also encouraging the public and organisations to help raise awareness of environmental innovations through media platforms, conferences and social media.
The Charter reflects EAD’s wider efforts to use innovation and advanced technologies to develop practical solutions to environmental challenges while improving institutional efficiency.
Technology, data and artificial intelligence are expected to play an increasing role in these efforts, helping Abu Dhabi manage environmental resources more effectively and prepare for future challenges.
By opening the innovation process to wider participation, EAD aims to bring together government, the community, researchers and businesses to develop ideas that can support environmental protection, quality of life and sustainable development.
The initiative also forms part of efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model for environmental innovation and build a more sustainable future.