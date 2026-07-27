LuLuFin, CreataChain sign MoU to explore blockchain infrastructure integration

All activities will be conducted in a controlled sandbox environment
Abu Dhabi: LuLu Financial Holdings, a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered financial services group, and CreataChain Pte. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate CreataChain's blockchain infrastructure interoperability within a controlled sandbox environment.
The technical evaluation is intended solely to assess the platform's capabilities in a simulated setting and does not involve live customer data, production systems, or regulated financial services. Under the sandbox framework, LuLuFin will review CreataChain's core ledger, smart contract, interoperability and developer tool components to assess their technical capabilities and suitability for potential future interoperability.
The evaluation may include node deployment, wallet and SDK integration, smart contract testing, block and transaction verification, internal chain-to-chain messaging, and external network connectivity scenarios. All activities will be conducted in a controlled sandbox environment. No live customer data, production system, live payment, remittance, settlement, or customer asset movement will be involved. The review will rely only on test accounts, synthetic data, and simulated transactions.
LuLuFin will provide technical feedback on sandbox configuration, operational requirements, infrastructure suitability, and potential integration paths. CreataChain will provide blockchain infrastructure, developer tools, wallet integration support, smart contract environment, Explorer access, and technical documentation.
"Innovation in financial services requires disciplined evaluation as much as technological advancement. This MoU provides a structured framework to assess emerging blockchain infrastructure in a controlled sandbox environment, allowing us to better understand its technical capabilities,” said Joseph Cleetus, VP of Business Transformation at LuLuFin.
Jennifer Jin Kim, Chief Executive Officer of CreataChain, said: “Financial institutions do not review blockchain infrastructure only by checking whether a single chain operates. They need to see how internal systems, external networks, transaction flows, and verification layers connect. This MoU gives CreataChain a framework to present Zenith, Catena, ICP, Lunar Link, Wallet, SDK, and Explorer in that context.”
Jeremy Jung, Chief Operating Officer of CreataChain, said: “The sandbox work will focus on practical integration: node deployment, transaction creation, signing, submission, block verification, chain-to-chain messaging, and external network connectivity. The purpose is to show how CreataChain’s infrastructure can operate beyond a closed test environment.”
The MoU does not constitute the launch or commercialisation of any payment, remittance, stablecoin, tokenised deposit, virtual asset, custody, exchange, or other regulated financial service. Any future regulated activity would require separate agreements, regulatory review, compliance assessment, security review, and internal approvals by both parties.
The evaluation reflects LuLuFin's commitment to exploring emerging technologies that may shape the future of financial services.