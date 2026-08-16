Abu Dhabi roads affected by fog this morning

Alert goes out to phones - be careful of the foggy weather
Fog alerts went out in the emirate of Abu Dhabi this morning (Sunday), calling on people to be vigilant while driving as there was reduced is horizontal visibility during fog formation.
Abu Dhabi police also called on drivers to adhere to the variable speed displayed on the signposts and electronic guidance boards.
The authorities posted on social media the roads whose speed limits have been affected by the fog. These are:
Mohammed Bin Rashid road ( Saih Al Sidirah - Kizad ): Speed down to 80km/h
Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road ( Al Khatim - Al Nahda ): Speed reduction system activated to 80 km/h
Sweihan road ( Zayed City Roundabout - Sweihan Al Baydawi Roundabout ): Down to 80km/h
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road ( Al Falah Bridg - Saih Shuaib): Speed at 80 km/h
Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (Al Shahama Bridge – Saih Shuaib): Speed at 80 km/h
Planning a day out? Read our weather report before you solidify them.
Today is expected to be cloudy – or, at least, partly cloudy in some northern and eastern areas. And there is a chance of light rain.
In addition to the weather report, read about our things to do over the weekend ideas before you shore up those plans. And remember – have a good day!