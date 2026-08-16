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Abu Dhabi roads affected by fog this morning

Alert goes out to phones - be careful of the foggy weather

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Fog alert in Abu Dhabi
Fog alert in Abu Dhabi
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/ Gulf News

Fog alerts went out in the emirate of Abu Dhabi this morning (Sunday), calling on people to be vigilant while driving as there was reduced is horizontal visibility during fog formation.

Abu Dhabi police also called on drivers to adhere to the variable speed displayed on the signposts and electronic guidance boards.

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The authorities posted on social media the roads whose speed limits have been affected by the fog. These are:

  • Mohammed Bin Rashid road ( Saih Al Sidirah - Kizad ): Speed down to 80km/h

  • Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road ( Al Khatim - Al Nahda ): Speed reduction system activated to 80 km/h

  • Sweihan road ( Zayed City Roundabout - Sweihan Al Baydawi Roundabout ): Down to 80km/h

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road ( Al Falah Bridg - Saih Shuaib): Speed at 80 km/h

  • Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (Al Shahama Bridge – Saih Shuaib): Speed at 80 km/h

Planning a day out? Read our weather report before you solidify them.

Today is expected to be cloudy – or, at least, partly cloudy in some northern and eastern areas. And there is a chance of light rain.

In addition to the weather report, read about our things to do over the weekend ideas before you shore up those plans. And remember – have a good day!

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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