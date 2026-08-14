GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi bans 50-seat worker buses from Mafraq Bridge exit

Worker buses must use an alternative route towards Mafraq Workers City from August 17

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Affected buses will instead be required to use the alternative exit at Truck Bridge leading to Al Rawdah Street, E30, in the direction of Mafraq Workers City.
Affected buses will instead be required to use the alternative exit at Truck Bridge leading to Al Rawdah Street, E30, in the direction of Mafraq Workers City.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a new traffic restriction preventing 50-seat worker transport buses from using a Mafraq Bridge exit leading to the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from Monday, August 17.

The Integrated Transport Centre said the restriction applies to the Mafraq Bridge exit E328B leading to the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The measure aims to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety, the center said in a post on X.

Affected buses will instead be required to use the alternative exit at Truck Bridge leading to Al Rawdah Street, E30, in the direction of Mafraq Workers City.

Abu Dhabi Mobility urged operators and drivers to follow the revised route once the restriction takes effect on August 17.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Experts discuss safe rollout of autonomous systems across key transport sectors.

Abu Dhabi steps up push for autonomous transport

3m read
Abu Dhabi launches Dh1.75m housing loan

Abu Dhabi launches Dh1.75m housing loan

3m read
Officials exchanged expertise on smart mobility, traffic safety and the future of transport during the conference.

Abu Dhabi strengthens global transport partnerships

1m read
Abu Dhabi Mobility said the specialised plates will enable authorities to quickly identify autonomous vehicles on the road.

Abu Dhabi unveils licence plates for self-driving cars

2m read