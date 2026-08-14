Worker buses must use an alternative route towards Mafraq Workers City from August 17
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a new traffic restriction preventing 50-seat worker transport buses from using a Mafraq Bridge exit leading to the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from Monday, August 17.
The Integrated Transport Centre said the restriction applies to the Mafraq Bridge exit E328B leading to the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.
The measure aims to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety, the center said in a post on X.
Affected buses will instead be required to use the alternative exit at Truck Bridge leading to Al Rawdah Street, E30, in the direction of Mafraq Workers City.
Abu Dhabi Mobility urged operators and drivers to follow the revised route once the restriction takes effect on August 17.