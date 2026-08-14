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Abu Dhabi doctors save 13-month-old child with rare immune disorder

Father’s stem cells rebuild toddler’s immune system after deadly infections

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Yas Clinic and ADSCC team up to save child with life-threatening Omenn Syndrome
Yas Clinic and ADSCC team up to save child with life-threatening Omenn Syndrome

Doctors in Abu Dhabi have successfully performed a life-saving bone marrow transplant on a 13-month-old child suffering from a rare inherited immune disorder that left him vulnerable to serious infections. 

Yas Clinic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), carried out the urgent transplant using stem cells donated by the child’s father after tests showed that no fully matched sibling donor was available.

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The child had suffered repeated and severe infections from the first months of his life, leading to several long hospital stays. He was also unable to gain weight normally and developed a serious skin condition that caused widespread redness and continuous peeling. 

Rare condition identified

Medical tests found that the child had a rare inherited immunodeficiency caused by a mutation in the RAG1 gene and associated with Omenn Syndrome. 

The condition severely affects the immune system, leaving patients at high risk of potentially life-threatening infections.

Doctors moved quickly after learning that the family had previously lost another child to a similar condition. The 13-month-old was referred to the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme for urgent treatment.

Tests showed that both parents were half-matched donors. Given the seriousness of the child’s condition, doctors decided to proceed with a haploidentical bone marrow transplant using stem cells from his father.

 Child shows major improvement

The transplant was successful, with doctors reporting successful engraftment and a gradual restoration of the child’s immune function.

His skin condition improved significantly, the repeated infections stopped and he was discharged from hospital. He continues to recover and gain weight.

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said the case showed how specialised medical expertise and advanced treatment can make a major difference for children with rare conditions.

“Successfully treating a child with such a rare and complex immunological condition demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering the highest standards of care,” she said.

Early diagnosis is key

Dr Mansi Sachdev, Consultant Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at ADSCC, said urgent intervention was needed because of the severity of the child’s condition.

“Through accurate diagnosis, close multidisciplinary collaboration, and a bone marrow transplant from his father, we were able to rebuild his immune system and give him the opportunity to grow and live a healthy life,” she said.

She added that the case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and specialised treatment for children with rare inherited immune disorders.

Yas Clinic and ADSCC provide treatment for blood disorders, immune deficiencies and rare genetic diseases through the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme.

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