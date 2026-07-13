The new licensing system was introduced by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

Abu Dhabi has introduced the emirate's first dedicated licence plates for autonomous vehicles, marking another step in its drive to expand smart mobility and regulate the deployment of self-driving technology.

Officials said the programme will also support the collection and analysis of operational data, helping shape future policies and regulations for the sector while strengthening the emirate's regulatory framework for autonomous mobility.

The plates are linked to the emirate's licensing and operational requirements for autonomous vehicles, helping ensure operators comply with approved technical standards. Authorities said the system will also strengthen oversight of the sector as commercial services and testing programmes continue to expand.

Abu Dhabi Mobility said the specialised plates will enable authorities to quickly identify autonomous vehicles on the road, improving field monitoring and supporting road safety as the number of self-driving vehicles grows.

Vehicles providing commercial autonomous transport services will carry licence plates marked "Auto Drive", while those used in testing and pilot programmes will display "Test". Both categories feature a distinctive blue design that makes autonomous vehicles easily recognisable.

The new plates identify autonomous vehicles operating in commercial services as well as testing and pilot programmes, making them easier for authorities and road users to recognise on Abu Dhabi's roads.

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