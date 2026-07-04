Abu Dhabi Mobility says autonomous transport is helping build safer, greener journeys
Abu Dhabi recorded 31,075 trips by autonomous vehicles in the first half of 2026, as the emirate advances plans to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable transport network.
Abu Dhabi Mobility, the integrated transport centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the trips were carried out between January 31 and June 2026, reflecting the continued progress in the operation of self-driving transport services across the emirate, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The centre said it is working to enable the next generation of mobility systems through the deployment of autonomous vehicles and the development of electric vehicle infrastructure.
Abu Dhabi Mobility said electric and autonomous transport would play a growing role in reshaping the way people move around the emirate, helping to reduce emissions, improve road safety and provide more convenient mobility options.
The centre added that such innovations would contribute to a higher quality of life by offering cleaner, more efficient and more accessible transport solutions, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s wider sustainability and smart city ambitions.