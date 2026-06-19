GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Abu Dhabi eyes global lead in next-generation aviation

New plans aim to build a full ecosystem for advanced air mobility technologies

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The emirate is investing in design, manufacturing and testing of next-generation aircraft.
The emirate is investing in design, manufacturing and testing of next-generation aircraft.

Abu Dhabi is accelerating its push into advanced aviation, setting out plans to build a complete ecosystem for the design, manufacturing and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) systems as it looks to strengthen its position as a global centre for innovation and future industries.

The move forms part of the emirate’s wider strategy to build a knowledge-based economy and reduce dependence on traditional sectors by investing in technologies expected to transform transport, logistics and urban mobility in the coming decades.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Advanced Air Mobility includes electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, autonomous flying vehicles, urban air taxis and smart cargo solutions. Abu Dhabi aims not only to adopt these technologies but also to develop and manufacture them locally.

Focus on local innovation and manufacturing

The strategy marks a shift from importing technology to building it within the UAE. Authorities are seeking to support startups, attract international companies and encourage research centres to develop solutions in smart aviation and autonomous systems.

The sector is expected to create opportunities in engineering, software development, artificial intelligence, data analysis, operations and maintenance, while boosting local manufacturing and attracting investment.

Partnership to strengthen ecosystem

As part of these efforts, the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

Signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the agreement focuses on developing certification standards, regulatory frameworks and operational capabilities needed for next-generation aviation technologies, including electric aircraft.

Al Ain will host a specialised centre dedicated to design certification, operational testing and infrastructure development. The facility will also support talent development and international partnerships to help test and safely deploy advanced air mobility solutions.

Strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global ambitions

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said the partnership would strengthen the UAE’s leadership in aviation regulation and prepare the country for the next generation of air mobility technologies.

Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Director General of ADIO, said Abu Dhabi had the resources and capabilities needed to become a regional and global leader in the sector.

Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, described the agreement as an important step towards making the emirate a centre for the certification, design and manufacturing of advanced air mobility technologies.

The initiative is part of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries Cluster, which aims to attract global companies and innovators to develop and commercialise future transport technologies across air, land and sea.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Drones that targeted Barakah plant came from Iraq

Drones that targeted Barakah plant came from Iraq

1m read
Archer takes major UAE air taxi certification step

Archer takes major UAE air taxi certification step

4m read
UAE flag

UAE's air defences respond to threats from Iran

1m read
Gasoline prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

High oil prices due to Iran war weigh on life

4m read