Abu Dhabi eyes global lead in next-generation aviation

New plans aim to build a full ecosystem for advanced air mobility technologies
Abu Dhabi is accelerating its push into advanced aviation, setting out plans to build a complete ecosystem for the design, manufacturing and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) systems as it looks to strengthen its position as a global centre for innovation and future industries.
The move forms part of the emirate’s wider strategy to build a knowledge-based economy and reduce dependence on traditional sectors by investing in technologies expected to transform transport, logistics and urban mobility in the coming decades.
Advanced Air Mobility includes electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, autonomous flying vehicles, urban air taxis and smart cargo solutions. Abu Dhabi aims not only to adopt these technologies but also to develop and manufacture them locally.
The strategy marks a shift from importing technology to building it within the UAE. Authorities are seeking to support startups, attract international companies and encourage research centres to develop solutions in smart aviation and autonomous systems.
The sector is expected to create opportunities in engineering, software development, artificial intelligence, data analysis, operations and maintenance, while boosting local manufacturing and attracting investment.
As part of these efforts, the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).
Signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the agreement focuses on developing certification standards, regulatory frameworks and operational capabilities needed for next-generation aviation technologies, including electric aircraft.
Al Ain will host a specialised centre dedicated to design certification, operational testing and infrastructure development. The facility will also support talent development and international partnerships to help test and safely deploy advanced air mobility solutions.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said the partnership would strengthen the UAE’s leadership in aviation regulation and prepare the country for the next generation of air mobility technologies.
Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Director General of ADIO, said Abu Dhabi had the resources and capabilities needed to become a regional and global leader in the sector.
Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, described the agreement as an important step towards making the emirate a centre for the certification, design and manufacturing of advanced air mobility technologies.
The initiative is part of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries Cluster, which aims to attract global companies and innovators to develop and commercialise future transport technologies across air, land and sea.