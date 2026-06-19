Initiative aims to accelerate adoption of AI-powered mobility
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is exploring the deployment of the Middle East and North Africa's first autonomous public transport bus trial as part of its efforts to accelerate the adoption of smart mobility technologies and self-driving transport systems across the emirate.
The Integrated Transport Centre, known as Abu Dhabi Mobility and affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, held discussions with Emirati smart mobility company Lumo on the potential implementation of the pilot project.
Supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the meeting focused on mechanisms for launching the trial and advancing cooperation on autonomous transport solutions, building on engagement initiated during GITEX Global 2025.
The two sides also reviewed international experiences and best practices in autonomous public transport, while examining opportunities to conduct pilot projects and technical studies aimed at supporting the development of more efficient, sustainable and technology-driven mobility systems.
The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility's wider efforts to support the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Smart and Autonomous Mobility Strategy, which aims for smart and autonomous transport modes to account for 25 per cent of all journeys across the emirate by 2040.
Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transport Systems Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the collaboration reflects the organisation's commitment to strengthening the emirate's position as a leader in smart mobility and autonomous transport.
"The autonomous bus trial represents a strategic milestone towards a future driven by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in the operation and management of transport services," he said.
Sean Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Lumo, said the company would leverage its expertise in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and transport operations to help develop scalable mobility solutions aligned with Abu Dhabi's future transport ambitions.
He added that the partnership aims to advance pioneering projects in smart mobility and autonomous systems while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for innovation and advanced technology.
Abu Dhabi has accelerated investment in autonomous mobility projects in recent years as part of its strategy to enhance sustainability, improve transport efficiency and support economic diversification through advanced technologies.