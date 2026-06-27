New rules aim to boost maritime innovation while ensuring safety and security
Abu Dhabi has introduced a new regulatory framework to govern the testing of autonomous and remotely operated small marine vessels, marking another step in the emirate’s efforts to support innovation in smart mobility while maintaining high safety standards.
The framework was issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), in coordination with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), which oversees the transport sector across the emirate.
Adopted under Administrative Decision No. (17) of 2026, the Manual of Requirements and Controls for Testing Autonomous Marine Crafts sets out the rules and procedures for conducting trials of autonomous vessels in Abu Dhabi’s waters.
Officials said the framework aims to encourage the development of advanced maritime technologies while ensuring the safety of navigation, protecting people and property, and preserving the marine environment.
The new rules introduce a mandatory permit system for all testing activities, requiring operators and developers to comply with safety and operational requirements before conducting trials.
The manual also outlines the responsibilities of permit holders and vessel operators, while setting clear procedures to ensure testing does not disrupt existing maritime traffic.
In addition, companies carrying out tests must provide appropriate insurance coverage and implement cybersecurity measures to protect autonomous systems from potential threats.
Officials said the framework creates a clear and predictable environment for technology developers, investors and maritime companies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing hub for maritime innovation and advanced mobility.
Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said the framework represents an important step in supporting future transport technologies.
“The issuance of this regulatory framework represents a significant step towards enabling future technologies and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting smart and sustainable mobility solutions,” he said.
He added that the new regulations will help create a safe environment for testing innovative technologies while supporting the emirate’s long-term economic and technological goals.
The manual builds on Administrative Decision No. (69) of 2025, which introduced unified regulations covering maritime safety, environmental protection and operational responsibilities across Abu Dhabi’s waterways.
Officials said the new framework complements existing maritime regulations and supports the development of a sustainable and commercially attractive maritime sector that embraces advanced technologies while enhancing the quality of life across the emirate.