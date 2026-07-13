New agreements position Al Ain as testing and certification centre for electric aircraft
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is strengthening its ambitions to become a global hub for advanced air mobility after a series of new agreements aimed at supporting the design, testing, certification and manufacturing of electric aircraft.
The latest move comes through a cooperation agreement signed under the patronage of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Abu Dhabi Mobility, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The partnership aims to develop advanced air mobility technologies, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
The agreement is expected to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position, particularly Al Ain, as a centre for aircraft testing, certification and regulatory development, while attracting international companies and talent to the sector.
The UAE is seeking to move beyond operating electric aircraft and establish a complete industry covering design, manufacturing and exports.
Although no dedicated budget has been announced for the programme, it is backed by major national industrial initiatives. Abu Dhabi is targeting industrial investments worth Dh369.3 billion under the “Made in Abu Dhabi” strategy, with a strong focus on advanced industries such as aerospace, robotics and smart technologies.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has also identified Dh11.04 billion worth of investment opportunities in smart and advanced mobility through 2027, covering electric aircraft, autonomous aviation, vertiport infrastructure and smart logistics.
Meanwhile, the Emirates Development Bank has allocated up to Dh30 billion in financing under the UAE’s Operation 300b strategy to support advanced manufacturing and technology sectors, including aviation.
Under the latest agreement, government entities will work together to develop certification systems for next-generation aircraft, establish safety and operational standards, and support testing programmes in line with international aviation requirements.
The initiative will also help develop engineering centres, aircraft production facilities, research laboratories, testing centres, dedicated air corridors and future vertiports.
In a separate agreement, Abu Dhabi Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding with ADNOC to explore the use of smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea and air transport.
The partnership will study the use of eVTOL aircraft to connect ADNOC’s onshore and offshore facilities with future vertiports, alongside trials involving autonomous vehicles and smart maritime transport.
Abu Dhabi Mobility also partnered with Space42 to develop a national geospatial navigation platform that will provide real-time transport data and support smart city services.
Another agreement with Versa Aerospace focuses on developing autonomous and unmanned systems across air, land and maritime sectors while strengthening local expertise.
Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the agreements reflect the centre’s commitment to working with government and private sector partners to develop smart mobility solutions that support the emirate’s future growth.
Industry experts believe electric aircraft will play a growing role in urban transport over the next decade, with countries investing early in manufacturing and certification expected to benefit from new export opportunities, skilled jobs and long-term economic growth.