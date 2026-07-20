Revenue rose 35% as Sanad moved towards 300 annual engine shop visits
Abu Dhabi: Sanad reported record revenue of Dh4.31 billion in the first half of 2026, up 35% from a year earlier, as airlines increased spending on engine maintenance and sought faster access to parts, testing and repair services.
The Mubadala-owned aerospace company inducted 120 engines during the period, an increase of 33.3%, while engine deliveries rose 53.8% despite continuing disruption across global supply chains.
Sanad is now working towards annual capacity of about 300 engine shop visits by the end of 2026, which would allow it to handle a larger share of maintenance demand from airlines, aircraft manufacturers and leasing companies.
International customers generated 99% of total revenue during the first half, while the company secured eight new commercial agreements worth Dh95.5 million.
Aircraft engine maintenance has become a growing concern for airlines facing shortages of parts, repair capacity and serviceable engines.
Sanad is expanding beyond traditional maintenance, repair and overhaul work by adding engine acquisitions, testing, asset management and used serviceable material to its offering.
The company said the combined services would help customers reduce aircraft downtime, improve fleet availability and extend the working life of their engines.
“As airlines increasingly seek partners capable of supporting the entire engine lifecycle, we are expanding beyond traditional MRO to deliver integrated engine solutions that combine maintenance, repair, testing, asset management, and technical expertise,” said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad.
Sanad has invested more than Dh800 million over the past two years to expand repair capacity, testing infrastructure and maintenance capabilities in the UAE.
The investment includes a Dh480 million Repair Center of Excellence in Al Ain, which is scheduled to begin operations by 2030. The 17,600-square-metre facility will bring together repair work across several engine platforms.
More than Dh25 million was also invested in testing infrastructure, completing Sanad’s ability to overhaul and test LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines within the UAE.
Construction has started on a 64,000-square-metre GTF engine maintenance centre in Al Ain, which is expected to begin operating in late 2028 and become the world’s second-largest facility of its kind.
Work is also progressing on two dedicated engine test cells capable of handling more than 500 tests a year, creating what Sanad says will be the region’s largest civil aircraft engine testing facility.
The first half was also the first full operating period for Sanad’s Asset Management division, which deployed about Dh165 million across engine purchases, repairs, rebuilds and asset optimisation.
The division acquired 11 engines, taking its portfolio to 17, and began a Trent 700 rebuild programme.
Sanad said the additional engines and serviceable components would give airline customers more options when aircraft are waiting for repairs or replacement parts.
The company also extended its Trent 700 agreement with Rolls-Royce until 2031 and signed new maintenance deals with Lion Air and Air Canada.
Sanad increased its workforce by 44% to 898 employees during the first half as it recruited specialist staff for its maintenance, repair and asset management operations.
Emiratisation reached 36.9%, while UAE nationals accounted for 51.6% of senior leadership roles.
The company also launched a new apprenticeship programme for Emirati aircraft engine technicians and signed an agreement with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to support practical training and aviation skills development.
Sanad is working towards becoming the world’s fifth-largest independent aircraft engine maintenance provider as it expands its facilities, workforce and international customer base.