The facility is expected to support Sanad’s growth plans in the aviation services sector
Sanad, a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has announced that it will invest Dh480 million to establish an advanced aircraft engine component repair facility in Al Ain, as part of efforts to expand its global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.
The new facility is expected to support Sanad’s long-term growth plans in the aviation services sector, strengthening its position in engine MRO services in the Middle East and beyond.
Spanning around 17,600 square metres, the centre will integrate repair capabilities within a single platform and is designed to handle up to 65,000 engine components annually across various engine types.
The project is also expected to create more than 350 jobs in Al Ain, with a strong focus on developing Emirati talent.
Sanad said the facility will enhance its role as a key provider of maintenance services in the region, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to develop its aviation ecosystem and industrial base.