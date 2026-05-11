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Mubadala’s Sanad to invest Dh480 million in aircraft engine repair facility in Al Ain

The facility is expected to support Sanad’s growth plans in the aviation services sector

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Mubadala Investment Company's Sanad will an aircraft engine repair facility in Al Ain to handle up to 65,000 engine components annually across various engine types.
Mubadala Investment Company's Sanad will an aircraft engine repair facility in Al Ain to handle up to 65,000 engine components annually across various engine types.
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Sanad, a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has announced that it will invest Dh480 million to establish an advanced aircraft engine component repair facility in Al Ain, as part of efforts to expand its global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

The new facility is expected to support Sanad’s long-term growth plans in the aviation services sector, strengthening its position in engine MRO services in the Middle East and beyond.

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Spanning around 17,600 square metres, the centre will integrate repair capabilities within a single platform and is designed to handle up to 65,000 engine components annually across various engine types.

The project is also expected to create more than 350 jobs in Al Ain, with a strong focus on developing Emirati talent.

Sanad said the facility will enhance its role as a key provider of maintenance services in the region, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to develop its aviation ecosystem and industrial base.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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