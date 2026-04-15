Backlog climbs to Dh38 billion as airlines extend fleets and MRO demand rises
Dubai: Sanad reported Dh7 billion in revenue for 2025, marking a 41% increase year-on-year, driven by sustained global demand for aircraft engine maintenance and long-term contracts with airlines and manufacturers.
The Mubadala-owned aerospace group delivered its second consecutive year of record performance, supported by higher engine volumes, expansion in asset management, and a growing international customer base.
“Sanad’s 2025 performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy and the resilience of our business model," said Amer Siddiqui, Chairman of Sanad Group. "We are not simply growing; we are building durable and globally resilient infrastructure from Abu Dhabi to service the global aviation market.”
Engine inductions rose to 230 in 2025 from 161 a year earlier, reflecting demand across key programmes including Trent 700, V2500, LEAP and GEnx engines. Airlines are extending the life of existing fleets, which continues to support maintenance activity.
Sanad added 24 new customers during the year, including AirAsia and Royal Jordanian, taking its global base to more than 80 airlines, operators and lessors.
“Delivering Dh7 billion in revenue reflects the confidence of our Original Equipment Manufacturers and more than 80 customers worldwide, at a time when global engine MRO capacity remains structurally constrained," said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and CEO.
The company’s contracted backlog reached Dh38 billion, providing revenue visibility over the next three decades.
Sanad invested more than Dh100 million in 2025 to expand maintenance capacity, upgrade facilities and strengthen in-house repair capabilities.
A new GTF engine MRO centre in Al Ain progressed during the year, with land secured at Al Ain Aerospace Park and a turnkey test cell project awarded to Safran. The facility will include twin test cells with capacity to support more than 500 engine tests annually and will service Pratt and Whitney’s GTF engine family.
The development is expected to add technical capacity and support job creation, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in the global aviation supply chain.
The asset management division expanded during the year, supported by a Dh367 million investment plan to grow Sanad’s engine portfolio. Around Dh92 million has already been deployed, with 10 engines acquired and further acquisitions planned.
The business sold approximately 7,000 components across 46 global locations, reflecting demand for parts and lifecycle solutions tied to older and in-service engines.