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Sanad posts Dh7 billion revenue, locks in Dh38 billion engine deals

Backlog climbs to Dh38 billion as airlines extend fleets and MRO demand rises

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Sanad’s workforce saw a 20% expansion in 2024.
Sanad’s workforce saw a 20% expansion in 2024.

Dubai: Sanad reported Dh7 billion in revenue for 2025, marking a 41% increase year-on-year, driven by sustained global demand for aircraft engine maintenance and long-term contracts with airlines and manufacturers.

The Mubadala-owned aerospace group delivered its second consecutive year of record performance, supported by higher engine volumes, expansion in asset management, and a growing international customer base.

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“Sanad’s 2025 performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy and the resilience of our business model," said Amer Siddiqui, Chairman of Sanad Group. "We are not simply growing; we are building durable and globally resilient infrastructure from Abu Dhabi to service the global aviation market.”

Engine volumes and contracts expand

Engine inductions rose to 230 in 2025 from 161 a year earlier, reflecting demand across key programmes including Trent 700, V2500, LEAP and GEnx engines. Airlines are extending the life of existing fleets, which continues to support maintenance activity.

Sanad added 24 new customers during the year, including AirAsia and Royal Jordanian, taking its global base to more than 80 airlines, operators and lessors.

“Delivering Dh7 billion in revenue reflects the confidence of our Original Equipment Manufacturers and more than 80 customers worldwide, at a time when global engine MRO capacity remains structurally constrained," said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and CEO.

The company’s contracted backlog reached Dh38 billion, providing revenue visibility over the next three decades.

Capacity and infrastructure build out

Sanad invested more than Dh100 million in 2025 to expand maintenance capacity, upgrade facilities and strengthen in-house repair capabilities.

A new GTF engine MRO centre in Al Ain progressed during the year, with land secured at Al Ain Aerospace Park and a turnkey test cell project awarded to Safran. The facility will include twin test cells with capacity to support more than 500 engine tests annually and will service Pratt and Whitney’s GTF engine family.

The development is expected to add technical capacity and support job creation, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in the global aviation supply chain.

Asset management gains traction

The asset management division expanded during the year, supported by a Dh367 million investment plan to grow Sanad’s engine portfolio. Around Dh92 million has already been deployed, with 10 engines acquired and further acquisitions planned.

The business sold approximately 7,000 components across 46 global locations, reflecting demand for parts and lifecycle solutions tied to older and in-service engines.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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