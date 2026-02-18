2,800sqm facility to serve airlines across Middle East, Africa and India
Dubai: Dubai South has opened a new aviation support facility designed to help airlines repair and service aircraft equipment more quickly.
The new centre, launched at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), will be operated by RH Aero Systems, a provider of aviation support equipment (GSE) and engine/airframe tooling.
The facility in Dubai South, however, will act as RH Aero’s regional hub for Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and engine and airframe tooling services across the Middle East, Africa and India.
RH Aero Systems maintains dual global headquarters in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. Formed by the combination of Rhinestahl and HYDRO Systems, the company operates 26 global service centers.
The new RH Aero Service Center spans around 2,800 square metres and is divided into four bays. It has been designed to allow for future expansion as demand grows.
The centre will carry out inspection, testing, calibration and recertification of equipment. It will also handle maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft tooling and ground support equipment — the specialised tools and machinery used to service aircraft on the ground.
Other services include proof-load testing, modification and upgrade programmes, local technical support, on-site service and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) assistance — when urgent support is required to get an aircraft back in service.
The company says the new facility will help it deliver faster turnaround times and provide OEM-licensed tooling support to airlines, MROs and aviation partners across the region.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Martin Dürr, Executive Vice President, EMEAI Region at RH Aero. Saif said, “The expansion of internationally recognised players such as RH Aero reflects the confidence that leading aviation partners place in MBRAH’s integrated ecosystem and contributes to our mandate of empowering the aerospace industry.”
MBRAH is located in Dubai South and serves as a free zone destination for airlines, private jet operators, maintenance companies, and aviation training centres.
Dürr said, “This facility will allow us to deliver faster turnaround times, OEM-aligned tooling and GSE service solutions, and enhanced service proximity to our partners across the Middle East, Africa, and India.”
Overall, Dubai South is also set to play a much bigger role in the country’s aviation future, with the new Al Maktoum International Airport expected to become Dubai’s primary aviation hub once fully operational.